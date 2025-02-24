5x 2025 JUNO Award Nominee Josh Ross and 2x 2025 JUNO Award Nominees Snotty Nose Rez Kids will perform on March 30 at Vancouver's Rogers Arena

Rising stars Aqyila, Nemahsis, and Tia Wood make their JUNO Awards Broadcast performance debuts

The JUNO Awards broadcast and stream live Canada-wide on CBC TV and CBC Gem, and globally on CBC Music's YouTube

Skip to bring the JUNOS | Skip Orange Carpet to BC Place

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC announced the latest additions to the performer lineup for The 54th Annual JUNO Awards. Hitting The JUNO Broadcast stage will be Aqyila, Josh Ross, Nemahsis, Snotty Nose Rez Kids and Tia Wood. These performers will join the already announced host Michael Bublé and 2025 Canadian Music Hall of Fame Inductees Sum 41 on stage on Sunday, March 30th from Rogers Arena in Vancouver. Their induction is presented by JUNOS Premier Sponsor, TD Bank Group. The 2025 line-up demonstrates The JUNO Awards' continued leadership as a platform that celebrates Canada's biggest stars and introduces new, breaking artists to audiences nationally and around the world. Stay tuned—more incredible performers will be announced soon!

The JUNOS | Skip Orange Carpet, which premiered at the JUNO Nominee Celebration on February 11, will take centre stage again on March 30, 2025, during The 54th Annual JUNO Awards in Vancouver, BC.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with the JUNO Awards to showcase our passion for all things Canadian while offering fans, artists, and our Skip+ members unique opportunities to engage with the music community in a way that is fresh and innovative" said Rachel MacAdam, VP of Marketing at Skip.

The 54th Annual JUNO Awards, produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company), will broadcast and stream live across Canada from Rogers Arena in Vancouver on March 30th at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos and CBC Music's YouTube page.

Tickets for The 2025 JUNO Awards are available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.ca/junos .

About CARAS

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) is a not-for-profit organization created to preserve and enhance the Canadian music industry and promote higher artistic and industry standards. CARAS' mandate is comprised of four key pillars: Educate through our music education charity, MusiCounts, programs and initiatives; Develop emerging artists through mentorship and development programs; Celebrate Canadian artists with year-round JUNO Awards showcasing; and Honour music industry icons through the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The 54th annual JUNO Awards Broadcast will take place in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on Sunday, March 30, 2025. For more information on the JUNO Awards or The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) please visit www.junoawards.ca .

