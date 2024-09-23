Submissions for the 2025 JUNO Awards Presented by TD Bank Group and Call for Judges, open October 15, 2024, and CARAS Academy Delegates' applications are now live

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) today announced changes to its Nominating and Voting process. Over the past year, CARAS has undergone a strategic review, including working closely with our Nominating and Voting Committee to conduct the annual review of all Nominating and Voting practices for The JUNO Awards. New changes to the 2025 JUNO Awards Submissions season include the addition of two new categories, South Asian Music Recording of the Year and Songwriter of the Year (Non-Performer) Presented by SOCAN.

Canada has proven to be at the epicenter of South Asian music globally. South Asian Music Recording of the Year will celebrate recordings throughout the diaspora, supporting their tremendous growth and success. As one of the most prestigious awards, Songwriter of the Year receives a record number of submissions every year. The category has been split into two with the addition of the Songwriter of the Year (Non-Performer) Presented by SOCAN. This new award will recognize Canadian songwriters who compose some of the most recognizable songs for artists other than themselves. These two new categories showcase how The JUNO Awards continue to evolve every year. To inform future changes, we will continue to work closely with artists, industry professionals, and communities, ensuring that all decisions are made thoughtfully and inclusively reflecting trends, data and cultural significances within our communities.

2025 JUNO Awards Submissions Presented by TD open October 15, 2024 and will be accepted at junosubmissions.ca until November 7, 2024 at 11:59 PM ET.

To be considered for nomination for the 2025 JUNO Awards, national music release dates must fall between the eligibility period of September 1, 2023 - November 1, 2024.

KEY DATES FOR JUNO AWARDS SUBMISSIONS PRESENTED BY TD:

October 15, 2024 – Submissions Presented by TD open

– Submissions Presented by TD open October 22, 2024 - Early bird deadline

- Early bird deadline November 7, 2024 - Submissions Deadline

*All dates subject to change

About CARAS

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) is a not-for-profit organization created to preserve and enhance the Canadian music industry and promote higher artistic and industry standards. CARAS' mandate is comprised of four key pillars: Educate through our music education charity, MusiCounts, programs and initiatives; Develop emerging artists through mentorship and development programs; Celebrate Canadian artists with year-round JUNO Awards showcasing; and Honour music industry icons through the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The 54th annual JUNO Awards Broadcast will take place in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on Sunday, March 30, 2025. For more information on the JUNO Awards or The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) please visit www.junoawards.ca.

