TORONTO, July 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Akshat Soni, CEO & Co-Founder, CanPR Technologies Ltd. ("CanPR" or "the Company") (TSXV: WPR), and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

CanPR Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WPR) Opens the Market Monday, July 8th 2024

CanPR Technology Ltd. Is an innovative technology-enabled immigration service provider dedicated to helping newcomers successfully move to a new country, starting with Canada. It offers an extensive list of pre and post-landing services that simplifies the visa application process through one convenient platform – the CanPR app. The Company's predictive technology and online support provides a step-by-step guide that takes users through a clear path to improving applications for temporary and permanent residence visas, while the Company's SmartCV™ technology uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to match new immigrants with potential employers. For more information please visit https://www.canpr.io/

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

MEDIA CONTACT: Kieran Lawler, Loderock Advisors, [email protected]