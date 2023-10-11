Businesses and organizations interested in accessing CanNor funding can now submit ideas for projects across the North that align with the Agency's available programs

IQALUIT, NU, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Northerners are full of innovative and strong ideas. Their plans are the ones that grow local economies and create jobs while strengthening their communities.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, announced the launch of CanNor's Expression of Interest (EOI) for projects/initiatives in the Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut beginning after March 31, 2024 for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

This represents the first step in identifying projects that could be eligible for support through CanNor's various funding programs. Eligible businesses and organizations have until midnight on November 20, 2023 to submit ideas.

The EOI process is a critical part of CanNor's role in supporting Northerners with innovative ideas to help build diversified and dynamic economies across the Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

Quotes

"Northerners are the innovators and entrepreneurs that help drive the Northern economy forward and contribute to the improvement and growth of their respective communities. CanNor's annual Expression of Interest is part of the Government of Canada's ongoing partnership with Northerners as they work to achieve their ambitions. The projects that will come out of this EOI will help shape and transform the North in the years to come."

The Honourable Dan Vandal,

Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor

Quick facts

CanNor launches an annual Expression of Interest (EOI) to help identify projects that could be eligible for support through CanNor's various funding programs.

The EOI process will begin on October 11, 2023 for projects starting after March 31, 2024 .. Eligible businesses and organizations have until Monday, November 20 at 11:59 p.m. (YT) to submit an EOI.

for projects starting after .. Eligible businesses and organizations have until at (YT) to submit an EOI. The following are eligible to submit an EOI: small- and medium-sized enterprises; not-for-profit associations and organizations with a project that will provide economic benefits to one or more of the territories; and non-federal entities or other levels of government, public or private, Indigenous or non-Indigenous, that work to promote economic development in the territories.

EOI submissions are screened as efficiently as possible while ensuring fairness, transparency and precision. Each project is screened based on the criteria outlined in the submission form, which is available online in various accessible formats.

Priority will be given to projects that address one or more of the following business and community economic development priorities: Diversification and Innovation Infrastructure Investments and Development Resource Development Skilled Workforce Economic Recovery and Stabilization Tourism Growth

Interested businesses and organizations are encouraged to complete an EOI submission online or reach out to one of CanNor's Regional Offices to discuss ideas.

