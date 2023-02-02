Funding will support the Arctic Eider Society's plan to scale up its research centre with a new workshop, expanding training and operational capacity

SANIKILUAQ, NU, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Targeted investments protecting the environment can preserve the land for future generations while encouraging economic growth. Nunavut's Belcher Islands in Hudson Bay are an important ecological part of Canada, and home to a variety of unique wildlife like the Eider Duck. The island's habitat is a significant cultural site for Inuit and the prosperity of the nearby community of Sanikiluaq.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, announced that the Government of Canada is investing $300,000 to support the expansion of the Arctic Eider Society's multi-purpose community research centre.

The Arctic Eider Society is an Inuit not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting Inuit-led stewardship for the Belcher Island's unique ecosystem. The organization supports long-term community priorities for developing jobs related to culture and the environment and protecting the unique local ecosystem for future generations. With CanNor funding, the tools and capacity that helped build a new multi-purpose community research centre will be put to work for community programs in a new workshop space.

Local residents understand what works best for their communities. By investing in this project, the Government of Canada is supporting local priorities and initiatives for continued economic growth. The expansion of the research centre leverages local knowledge to build capacity and encourage skills development, both in the construction of the garage and in the training that will be available through the new facility.

"The Belcher Islands in Hudson Bay are one of Canada's most unique ecological treasures. Sanikiluaq's Arctic Eider Society works hard to protect and promote the region's ecosystem and its wildlife. Our government is working with community partners to expand the Society's multi-purpose community research centre and help continue their important work."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor

"The garage is going to help a lot for making sure equipment is kept in good working order for community programs and a space for training youth."

- Lucassie Arragutainaq, Arctic Eider Society Director and Sanikiluaq Hunters and Trappers Association

Sanikiluaq has a population of 1,010 and is located in the Qikiqtani region of Nunavut . It is the only community on Belcher Island in Hudson Bay and is Nunavut's southern-most community. The hamlet's population has increased 14% between 2016-2021 with a median age of 22.

has a population of 1,010 and is located in the Qikiqtani region of . It is the only community on Belcher Island in and is southern-most community. The hamlet's population has increased 14% between 2016-2021 with a median age of 22. Funding for this project comes from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) which helps communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure projects so they can rebound from the effects of the pandemic. With a national investment of $500 million over two years, the Fund supports not-for-profit organizations, municipalities and other community groups, as well as Indigenous communities.

