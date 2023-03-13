CanNor invests $200,000 to facilitate the growth and expansion of a Yukon business that focuses on supporting reconciliation initiatives across the territory

The funding helps integrate Yukon First Nation cultures throughout the Reconciliation Business Centre, making the building more attractive to potential leaseholders and users

WHITEHORSE, YT, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is continuing to support businesses and organizations that contribute to a strong and sustainable economy across the North and Arctic. This includes the acceleration of Indigenous economic development and reconciliation by investing in projects that support and increase the participation of northern Indigenous communities and businesses in economic opportunities across the territories.

Today in Whitehorse, Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, announced an investment of $200,000 to help facilitate the growth and expansion of Inspire Reconciliation Potential (IRP), a small Yukon First Nation women-owned business that focuses on supporting reconciliation initiatives across the territory.

IRP, through sister company IRP Property Developments Inc., has built a commercial, multi-tenant hub created for Indigenous businesses and organizations to collaborate, share knowledge and mentor other organizations with similar mandates. The facility, located in Whitehorse, features office rental opportunities, ceremony-friendly event spaces and meeting areas.

The building will be available to businesses, organizations and individuals advancing reconciliation initiatives across the territory. Ensuring that the space is culturally-appropriate and safe is essential to meeting the needs of potential clients and customers.

The Reconciliation Business Centre, as a revenue-generating commercial space, represents an opportunity for IRP Consulting to expand and grow as a business, contributing to local economic growth and potential job creation.

This investment represents a repayable funding contribution delivered through the Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program.

"Having a space where Indigenous businesses and organizations can come together to collaborate, share knowledge and seek guidance is invaluable. This investment towards the Reconciliation Business Centre helps ensure that the building is culturally-appropriate and safe, helping attract potential leaseholders and renters prioritizing these details when seeking space to advance reconciliation initiatives. This represents an opportunity for the growth and expansion of an Indigenous, women-owned small business while also advancing reconciliation efforts across the Yukon."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor

"Community-focused and mandate-driven working spaces, like the Reconciliation Business Centre, are hubs for collaboration and innovation. I'm pleased to see CanNor funding support the details that make this building culturally-appropriate and safe, and enable further progress on First Nation-led reconciliation initiatives. The Centre also represents an important entrepreneurial milestone for IRP Consulting, a women- and First Nation-owned business, which will no doubt lead to continued growth and success."

- Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon

"We are extremely excited to open the doors of the Reconciliation Business Centre! Having the space to host meetings and events in a culturally appropriate, welcoming location is so meaningful here in the Territory. And to know that there will be organizations and individuals who are coming together, working, convening and utilizing the spaces while furthering the efforts of reconciliation and self-determination continues to inspire the work we do and the vision we have for this space."

- Davida Wood, Co-Founder

"Helping and supporting businesses in the Yukon is exactly what dänä Näye Ventures is all about. Being part of this great project every step of the way, can only give us joy to now see it materialize. As a Yukon First Nations Financial Institution, we are proud that we could help IRP's vision come true, to provide accessible, culturally-relevant space to further reconciliation, indigenization, and self-determination in the North. We wish Tosh, Cass, Davida and all the IRP team all the best with growing their business."

- Elaine Chambers, General Manager for dänä Näye Ventures

"Finding creative ways to partner and support clients on their path to growth and success is our job. As Canada's development bank, it's also important we play a meaningful role in advancing reconciliation within the business community. That's why we partnered with First Nations University to offer the 4 Seasons of Reconciliation training to Canadian entrepreneurs, and it's why we supported Tosh and Davida's vision to create an intentional space to support reconciliation in Canada, and collaboration within the Indigenous business community in Whitehorse."

- Laura Didyk, Vice President, Client Diversity, Business Development Bank of Canada

Quick Facts

Inspire Reconciliation Potential (IRP) Consulting is a small Yukon First Nation women-owned business that works with Indigenous organizations, governments, businesses and individuals to support Indigenous self-determination and reconciliation efforts that support nation building.

IRP Consulting is a sister company to IRP Property Developments Inc., partially owned by the co-owners of IRP Consulting, that exists to invest in and create dedicated space for reconciliation initiatives.

The Reconciliation Business Centre, led by IRP Property Developments Inc., is a commercial, multi-tenant hub created for Indigenous businesses and organizations to collaborate, share knowledge and mentor other organizations with similar mandates.

CanNor funding towards the project supports work to ensure that the building is a culturally-appropriate and safe space. This includes the cost of renovation, material fees, and the purchase of First Nation artistic features.

Funding towards the project is delivered through Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth).

