CANCELLED - Media Advisory - Government of Canada to invest in skilled trades and technology fields

Please note that the event has been cancelled.

GATINEAU, QC, May 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, will attend the 25th Skills Canada National Competition in Halifax, where she will make an announcement about how the Government of Canada is helping young Canadians pursue careers in the skilled trades and technology.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Wednesday, May 29, 2019



TIME : 2:00 p.m.



PLACE : Halifax Exhibition Centre

Essential Skills Stage

200 Prospect Road

Goodwood, Nova Scotia

For further information: (media only): Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

