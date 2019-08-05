CANCELLATION - Press conference regarding Government of Canada funding for a Bas‑Saint-Laurent region snowmobile club Français
Aug 05, 2019, 10:42 ET
TROIS-PISTOLES, QC, Aug. 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
Please take note that, due to circumstances beyond our control, the news conference scheduled to take place this Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Club de motoneige Les Pistolets (3 route 293 Sud, Trois-Pistoles, Quebec) has been cancelled.
Stay connected
Follow CED on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube
Visit CED's Media Room
SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca
Share this article