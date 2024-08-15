The Summer 2024 LG Trends Report powered by Pinterest insights uncovers what Canadians are excited about

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, LG Electronics Canada, Inc. (LG) released its Summer 2024 Trends Report, powered by Pinterest Insights. From transforming mealtime to updating wardrobes and reimagining home spaces, the report provides a close look at how Canadians are embracing the warmer weather.

View PDF LG Summer 2024 Trends Report, powered by Pinterest Insights, reveals the top trends in home, fashion, and dining that are captivating Canadians. (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada)

With summer's arrival, Canadians are turning their attention to finding recipes that are perfect for the warmer months. Following the first day of the season, there has been a 79% increase in "summer dinner recipes,"1 reflecting a growing enthusiasm for hosting and meal preparation. Embracing this trend, the LG Induction Slide-in Range (LSIL6336F) offers speed heating and precise temperature control, making it the ideal companion for summer culinary adventures. Plus, its air fry function creates crispy dishes without the guilt, while the air sous vide feature delivers tender and juicy protein options. So, whether entertaining guests or enjoying a quiet meal for two, this range makes meal prep effortless, allowing you more time to savour time with friends and family.

It doesn't stop there – no summer gathering is complete without refreshing drinks. According to Pinterest Insights, searches for "summer drink" have surged by 84% since the first day of summer.2 The LG Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Craft Ice® (LRYXC2606S) is perfect for those who want to enhance their cocktails or mocktails. From mini cubes and standard ice to crushed ice and slow-melting round Craft Ice®, this refrigerator's ice options enable every cocktail or mocktail to be perfectly chilled.

Fashion is also making a statement this season, with searches for "summer dinner outfits" doubling since last year.3 As Canadians curate their summer wardrobes, clothing maintenance should also be considered. Enter the LG Styler® Steam Closet (S3MFBN). Its advanced steam technology refreshes and smooths wrinkles from delicate fabrics that can't be treated in a conventional washer and dryer, including summer linens, silks, and sequins4. It's perfect for maintaining a polished look from relaxed daytime outings to chic evening gatherings.

Turning to home improvements, Canadians are increasingly focused on making the most of smaller spaces, as evident by an 18% rise in year over year searches for "laundry room ideas small spaces"5. This growing interest underscores the need for smart, space-saving solutions. The LG WashCombo™ (WM6998HBA) with its premium 2-in-1 design combines washing and drying into a single sleek unit, eliminating the need for separate appliances and saves valuable space. With advanced Heat Pump dryer technology, it not only uses up to 60% less energy6 but also features a ventless design, allowing it to be installed virtually anywhere. Additionally, the LG WashTower™ (WKHC252HBA) is a great option for those looking to conserve floor space with its sleek stacked vertical design.

As Canadians embrace the summer season, LG continues to lead with innovative solutions that enhance everyday life. With over 522 million people7 around the world using Pinterest each month, LG taps into the insights of Canadians to ensure its products align with the latest trends and evolving needs and preferences of consumers.

The Summer 2024 LG Trends Report can be accessed here. To learn more about the latest in LG's home appliance innovation and to purchase, head to LG.ca

About LG Electronics Canada, Inc.

LG Electronics Canada, Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $68-billion USD in global sales innovator in technology and manufacturing headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit lg.ca.

_______________________________ 1 Pinterest internal data, CA, June 21, 2024 2 Pinterest internal data, CA, June 21, 2024 3 Pinterest internal data, CA, June 21, 2024 4 Fur, leather or silk items should only be treated with the Air Fresh cycle. 5 Pinterest internal data, CA, July 21, 2024 versus July 2023 6 Up to 60% less energy compared to similarly-sized vented LG dryers. The industry's most energy efficient combo based on EnergyStar.gov (November 2023). 7 Pinterest Business, CA, 2024, https://business.pinterest.com/en-ca/audience/

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

Media Contact: LG Electronics Canada, Inc., Shari Balga, C: 647-261-3603, [email protected]