OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Post continues to ramp up its operations as Canadians have started to receive mail and the network became fully operational on Wednesday afternoon.

After employees returned to work to start up postal services on Tuesday, post offices are open and Canadians can drop off parcels and letters. Carded items held at local post offices during the strike will remain available for pick up for 15 days from December 17.

Mail and parcels are being processed on a first-in, first-out basis, meaning the items in the network the longest are processed first. On-time service guarantees continue to be suspended as we work our way back to full service levels.

With a large, integrated network of processing plants, depots and post offices across the country, stabilizing operations will take time. We remind all Canadians to expect delivery delays through the remainder of 2024 and into January 2025.

Check for the latest updates on canadapost.ca. We thank Canadians for their patience as we work safely to stabilize our operations.

Small business customers

Small businesses can drop off their parcels at any post office or mailbox; starting tomorrow ( December 19 ) they can drop off at other Canada Post facilities.

Commercial business customers

Effective tomorrow ( December 19 ), new commercial volumes may be dropped off at our plants and depots for processing. Scheduled parcel pickup services will also resume.

International mail and parcels

We continue to work through an accumulation of international mail and parcels.

The postal system will start accepting new international mail on December 23 .

SOURCE Canada Post

For more information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]