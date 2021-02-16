Call2Recycle Applauds Canadians for Diverting Record-Breaking Amount of Batteries from Landfills Across the Country

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Call2Recycle Canada, Inc., Canada's national consumer battery collection and recycling program, announces 4.1 million kilograms of household batteries were recycled in 2020. Despite the global pandemic impacting battery recycling habits, Canadians continuing to recycle their batteries safely contributed to the largest amount of batteries diverted from landfills in Call2Recycle's history.

With frequent lockdowns and restrictions across the country impacting battery recycling behaviour, Call2Recycle focused its efforts on educating Canadians about the importance of safely protecting and storing their used batteries at home until it was safe to visit a drop-off location. The 2020 collections results represent Canadians' unwavering dedication to battery recycling and safeguarding the environment despite the challenges they faced. While battery recycling momentum increased across the country, regulated provinces British Columbia, Quebec and Ontario, which implemented its battery recycling regulation on July 1, 2020, saw the highest collection results.

Collections by the Numbers for the Regulated Provinces

Battery consumers across Canada recycled more than 4.1 million kilograms of household batteries in 2020.

recycled more than 4.1 million kilograms of household batteries in 2020. Provinces with regulations for end-of-life battery management ( Ontario , Quebec , British Columbia , Manitoba and Prince Edward Island ) continued diverting used batteries from landfills despite COVID-19 disruptions:

, , , and ) continued diverting used batteries from landfills despite COVID-19 disruptions: Ontario residents collected 1.7 million kilograms of used batteries in 2020, including collections from July 1 , operating under the province's new regulation for end-of-life battery management.

residents collected 1.7 million kilograms of used batteries in 2020, including collections from , operating under the province's new regulation for end-of-life battery management.

Quebec residents collected 1.2 million kilograms of used batteries, maintaining a steady pace with collections from 2019.

residents collected 1.2 million kilograms of used batteries, maintaining a steady pace with collections from 2019.

British Columbia residents recycled over 780,000 kilograms of used batteries resulting in an annual increase of more than 8 percent.

residents recycled over 780,000 kilograms of used batteries resulting in an annual increase of more than 8 percent.

Manitoba residents recycled more than 98,000 kilograms of used batteries resulting in a slight decrease compared to 2019.

residents recycled more than 98,000 kilograms of used batteries resulting in a slight decrease compared to 2019.

Prince Edward Island residents recycled almost 20,000 kilograms of used batteries resulting in a decrease compared to 2019.

"Given the circumstances last year, we are beyond grateful for Canadians' continued commitment to recycling their used batteries and the significant role they play in helping to protect our environment while keeping our homes and communities safe," said Joe Zenobio, President of Call2Recycle Canada, Inc. "Thanks to the ongoing support of our collection and program partners, we navigated the challenges of COVID-19, and our collective efforts resulted in recycling more batteries than ever before."

Call2Recycle Canada, Inc. has been administering its consumer battery collection and recycling program, Call2Recycle®, in Canada since 1997 and continues to ensure Canadians have easy and accessible recycling options through its regulated and voluntary provincial battery recycling programs. In 2020, Call2Recycle introduced more than 1,000 new collection sites to its Canadian network by launching the Ontario consumer battery collection and recycling program. Ninety-two percent of Canadians live within 15 kilometres of one of Call2Recycle's public drop-off locations in retail stores, municipalities, businesses, schools/universities and government buildings. For information on U.S. collection results, click here.

About Call2Recycle®

Call2Recycle is the provincially-approved consumer battery collection and recycling program for British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, and Prince Edward Island, and operates as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario according to the Ontario Batteries Regulation. Call2Recycle accepts household batteries (weighing up to 5 kg) for recycling and eMobility batteries used to power eBikes, eScooters, eHoverboards and eSkateboards.

Since its inception in 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted 26 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills and meets or exceeds the most rigorous recycling standards for safe battery recycling and management. Working on behalf of its stakeholders and with a network of more than 9000 participating collection locations across Canada, Call2Recycle Canada continues its pursuit of ensuring responsible battery recycling is accessible for all. Learn more at call2recycle.ca or call 1.888.224.9764.

SOURCE Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

For further information: Aashray Akundi, Consultant, Proof Inc., [email protected], 647-676-0359; Fiona Bishop Johnston, Director of Communications, Call2Recycle Canada, Inc., [email protected], 416-307-2854