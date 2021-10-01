The Mackenzie Money Tree serves as a symbol of building a more sustainable future for all Canadians

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The Mackenzie Money Tree activation on Monday, September 27 brought some much-needed environmental and financial green to Yonge-Dundas Square in downtown Toronto. With Mackenzie imitation dollar bills hanging from the branches of the interactive experience, Torontonians were provided the opportunity to choose one of six notable Canadian charity partners, with Mackenzie Investments making the donation.

The Mackenzie Money Tree was designed to raise awareness of sustainable investing and its importance, while providing people with an opportunity to have Mackenzie donate to a cause that resonates with their personal, sustainable values - ranging from environmental to societal and governance (ESG). Between in-person and online submissions made at www.mackenziemoneytree.com the Money Tree generated $100,000 in pledges, divided amongst six charity partners.

"The Mackenzie Money Tree helps us increase awareness for the opportunities Canadians have to align investing with their values, and it encourages people to think differently about our future through donations supporting worthy causes," said Fate Saghir, Head of Sustainable Investing, Mackenzie Investments.

"We wanted to try something different for our industry and the Money Tree felt like a fresh way to support the UN sustainable development goals, while building a sustainable movement by rallying Canadians with something new and novel," added Leisha Roche, Head of Marketing, Mackenzie Investments.

Through the Mackenzie Money Tree, the following six charity partners will receive funds to support their vital work in sustainability, which incorporates ESG factors: David Suzuki Foundation, Breakfast Club of Canada, Trees for Life, Opportunities International Canada, Canadian Women's Foundation, and the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund.

"The future of investing is going to be increasingly centered around sustainability. This project has helped make that clear, as thousands of Canadians chose to support organizations working toward a sustainable world," said Yannick Beaudoin of the David Suzuki Foundation. "We're grateful for the generosity of Mackenzie Investments through this initiative, and we look forward to seeing their continued commitment to sustainability as an organization."

Mackenzie Investments recently announced the launch of Mackenzie Betterworld, the firm's second investment boutique (joining the Mackenzie Greenchip Team) that focuses exclusively on providing Canadian investors and advisors with industry-leading solutions centered on sustainable objectives that incorporate ESG factors.

