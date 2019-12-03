Canadians invited to participate in a survey on the mobile wireless services market

OTTAWA and GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC)

The CRTC today launched an online survey to better understand the needs, behaviours and habits of Canadians regarding their mobile wireless services.

The survey forms part of the CRTC's review of mobile wireless services, which began in February 2019. The survey results will help determine whether further action is needed to ensure that the needs of Canadians are being met in the mobile wireless market.

Canadians have until December 31, 2019, midnight PST to complete the survey.

"Canadians are relying more on wireless services than ever before. It is important that we hear from as many Canadians as possible regarding their experiences with their wireless services. The results from the online survey will contribute to determine how best to ensure Canada's mobile wireless market provides robust competition, innovative services and better prices for all consumers."

Ian Scott, Chairperson and CEO of the CRTC

The CRTC will hold a public hearing starting on February 18, 2020 , in the National Capital Region as part of this review. The results from the online survey will be made available on the public record of the proceeding.

, in the National Capital Region as part of this review. The results from the online survey will be made available on the public record of the proceeding. As part of the mobile wireless services review, the CRTC is examining whether mobile virtual network operators should have mandated access to the networks of the national wireless providers (Bell, Mobility, Rogers and TELUS) until they can establish themselves in the market.

The CRTC will also be looking ahead at whether regulatory measures may be required to facilitate the deployment of 5G network infrastructure in Canada .

. In 2015, the CRTC published a framework for wholesale wireless services, which required Bell Mobility, Rogers and TELUS to provide wholesale roaming services to competitors at prescribed rates.

Since 2015, the CRTC has announced key decisions on mobile wireless services, including an updated Wireless Code, the introduction of lower-cost data-only plans, and finalized wholesale roaming rates.

