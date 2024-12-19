The 2024 LG Holiday Trends Report powered by Google Trends uncovers what Canadians are most excited about this holiday season

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, LG Electronics Canada, Inc. (LG) released its Holiday 2024 Trends Report, powered by Google Trends[1]. From elevating cocktails and wardrobes to simplifying routines in the home, the report provides a detailed look at what Canadians are interested in this holiday season.

With the holiday season in full swing, Canadians are shaking up their search for festive cocktail inspiration. Google Trends reveals a surge in "holiday cocktails," with searches for favourites like wine, rum, champagne, and ginger spices skyrocketing by 5,000% in the first week of December. With its sleek, counter-depth design and ultra-large 26 cu. ft. capacity, the LG Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Craft Ice® (LRYKC2606S) is the ultimate bar companion for holiday hosting. Whether you're serving cocktails or mocktails, the fridge boasts four ice options to suit a variety of beverage options—mini cubes for quick chilling, standard ice cubes for everyday use, crushed ice for blended beverages, and slow-melting round Craft Ice® for a touch of sophistication. Its dual ice maker provides a seamless supply, making hosting friends and family effortless and impressive.

As holiday cocktail searches surge, so too does the demand for festive baking inspiration. According to Google Trends, "holiday baking" is steadily gaining traction hitting 54 points during the week of December 1–7, 2024., with last year's peak reaching 100 points the week before Christmas. Pastries, cheesecake, and Christmas cookies are the stars of the season, with interest in these treats skyrocketing by 5,000%. "Challah bread recipe" has also already reached a peak of 100 points in the first week of December. Here to help bring your holiday baking to life is the LG Induction Slide-in Range (LSIL6336F). The ProBake Convection® oven sets the standard for consistent baking, with a dual-speed fan that reduces hot and cold spots for golden loaves and evenly baked pastries and cookies.

The ultra-responsive induction cooktop offers precise temperature control, making it ideal for delicate tasks such as melting chocolate or creating velvety sauces. Whetheryou're baking treats, hosting festive gatherings, or enjoying a quiet night at home, this versatile range simplifies meal prep and gives you more time to savour the season.

Festive fashion is also set to make a statement this holiday season, with searches for "holiday fashion" and "holiday outfits" skyrocketing. Interest in "holiday fashion" started climbing in November and continues to soar into December, reaching a peak of 94 points for the first week of December 2024 (December 1–7), with "holiday outfit" close behind at 91 points. What are people wearing? If the searches are any indication, outfits will include velvets, a lot of red and dresses as all have all seen impressive 5,000% surges, making it the perfect time to slip into that red velvet holiday party dress. Similarly, "holiday outfit inspo" has seen a 5,000% increase in search interest. When prepping for a festive gathering, the LG Styler® Steam Closet (S3MFBN) helps to ensure your outfit looks crease free, flawless and party-ready. Perfect for delicate fabrics that can't go in a standard washer or dryer, the LG Styler® Steam Closet effortlessly cares for sequins, leather, and even velvet*. With its steam technology, it freshens and dries your garments with ease, and without chemicals. Whether it's a red holiday jacket or your go-to blazer, the LG Styler® keeps your wardrobe looking its best, so you can step out in style.

Last year, searches for "holiday cleaning" peaked at 100 points between December 17–23, 2023, and this year, it's already trending, reaching 16 points in the first week of December 2024. The LG WashCombo™ (WM6998HBA) is the ultimate holiday cleaning companion, designed to make laundry faster and more convenient. With its all-in-one design, it washes and dries clothes in under two hours[2]. The LG WashCombo™ offers exceptional energy efficiency, using up to 60% less energy compared to similarly sized vented dryers[3]. Whether you're tackling everyday laundry or refreshing seasonal linens, it delivers outstanding performance while saving you both time and energy—perfect for the busy holiday season.

With millions of people worldwide turning to Google for holiday inspiration, LG is here to make every moment a little more magical with innovative solutions that bring convenience, style, and efficiency to your home.

The Holiday 2024 LG Trends Report can be accessed here. To learn more about the latest in LG's home appliance innovation and to purchase, head to LG.ca

[1] Google Trends data, Canada, December 2023 vs. December 2024 [2] Based on independent testing in Wash+Dry cycle with Dryer on Energy Saver mode, 10 lb. DOE standard load (October 2023). Cycle time may vary depending on load type/weight. [3] Up to 60% less energy compared to similarly-sized vented LG dryers. The industry's most energy efficient combo based on EnergyStar.gov (November 2023). *Always read and follow care instructions on the label

