Canadians Divert Nearly 3 Million Kilograms of Batteries from Landfills in 2019

Call2Recycle Canada Reports Record-High Battery Collection Results for Second Straight Year

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Call2Recycle Canada, Inc., Canada's national consumer battery collection and recycling program, announces the highest battery collection results since inception. Thanks to increased participation of Canadians, almost 3 million kilograms of household batteries were recycled in 2019, a 9 per cent increase over 2018 results.

Call2Recycle Canada also reports a more than 10 per cent increase in batteries collected in regulated provinces – British Columbia, Manitoba, Prince Edward Island and Quebec – where it serves as the stewardship program. The momentum in Canada is strong as battery recycling and awareness appears to be high. According to a 2019 Ipsos study commissioned by Call2Recycle Canada, an average of nearly 80 per cent of residents in the regulated provinces are aware that old batteries need to be recycled yet 68 per cent actually recycle their old batteries.

"Strong partnerships with purpose-driven retailers, recycling depots and provincial governments across the country in 2019 have contributed to yet another record-setting year for Call2Recycle," said Joe Zenobio, President of Call2Recycle Canada, Inc. "We are extremely pleased with this achievement and proud to see that Canadian consumers are more mindful than ever of the important connection between battery recycling and a sustainable environment."

Collections by the Numbers

Almost 3 million kilograms of household batteries were collected Canada -wide.

regulated provinces ( , , and ) led the charge with the highest collection results. Quebec residents collected the most for a third year in a row, recycling more than 1.2 million kilograms of used batteries – an 8 per cent increase over 2018.

British Columbia residents recycled more than 720,000 kilograms of used batteries, resulting in an annual increase of 14 per cent over 2018.

Manitobans recycled 120,000 kilograms of used batteries, resulting in an annual increase of 11 per cent.



Prince Edward Island recycled 37,000 kilograms of used batteries in its first year as a regulated province, with the highest annual provincial increase of 25 per cent.

For 21 years, Call2Recycle Canada, Inc. has been administering its consumer battery collection and recycling program in Canada. It continues to ensure Canadians are provided with easy and accessible recycling options and in 2019, established more than 1,100 new collection sites in the regulated provinces to create more convenient battery collection opportunities. More than 91 per cent of Canadians live within 15 kilometres of one of Call2Recycle's public drop-off locations including retailers, municipalities, businesses, schools/universities and government buildings.

About Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Call2Recycle Canada, Inc. is a non-profit organization that collects and recycles batteries at no cost for municipalities, businesses and consumers. Since 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted 22 million kilograms of batteries from the solid waste stream and established more than 9,000 collection sites throughout Canada. A leader in its field, Call2Recycle was built upon a commitment to environmental sustainability and meets or exceeds the most rigorous recycling standards for the safe recycling and management of batteries. For more information, visit call2recycle.ca.

SOURCE Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

