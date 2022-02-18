Canadians continue to welcome Afghan refugees in their communities

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is working hard to resettle at least 40,000 Afghan nationals as quickly and safely as possible. Over the past week, 335 government-assisted and privately sponsored Afghan refugees arrived in Canada on 10 commercial flights. They are destined for communities all across Canada, including Calgary, Winnipeg and Sherbrooke. To date, a total of 7,885 Afghan nationals have arrived in Canada.

Arrivals include refugees approved through the special immigration program for Afghans who assisted the Government of Canada, privately sponsored refugees, and refugees referred by the United States, Front Line Defenders and the United Nations Refugee Agency.

Canadians have played an active role in welcoming Afghan refugees in their communities. Since August 2021, Canadians have given more than $1 million; have donated over 200,000 goods, including children's toys, clothing, and personal care products; and have opened their homes with more than 5,000 offers of temporary accommodations. The Calgary Catholic Immigration Society (CCIS), a Resettlement Assistance Program service provider (RAP SPO) in Calgary, is coordinating volunteers and donations on behalf of all 34 RAP SPOs across Canada that are welcoming Afghan refugees into their communities.

Examples of the many charitable gestures include:

The Afghan Network for Social Services, a Toronto non-profit organization, donated 62 children's gift baskets and 200 articles of children's clothing to Polycultural Immigrant and Community Services.

non-profit organization, donated 62 children's gift baskets and 200 articles of children's clothing to Polycultural Immigrant and Community Services. The people of Newfoundland and Labrador responded to news of Afghan arrivals with generous donations of clothing, household items and gift cards to the Association for New Canadians. With the help of corporate donations, the total value of donations has grown to over $100,000 to date.

The resettlement of Afghan refugees is a whole-of-country initiative. Individuals and businesses looking to get involved through volunteering, donating, sponsoring or supporting the wider resettlement efforts can learn more about how Canadians can help.

Photos of previous arrivals are available in Dropbox for use by media. You can also monitor Canada's progress on welcoming Afghan refugees to Canada.

"It has been heartwarming to watch communities welcome Afghan refugees. Over the past several months, Canadians across the country have stepped up to provide a warm welcome to some of the world's most vulnerable, and their generosity through donations and volunteering continues to be truly remarkable."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"For 40 years, CCIS has been honoured to play a role in Canada's commitment to helping over one million refugees and watch them become contributing members of their communities and proud Canadians. As someone who came to this country as a refugee, I can understand the gratitude and appreciation that many Afghans and other refugees are feeling toward the generosity and kindness of Canadians."

– Fariborz Birjandian, Chief Executive Officer, Calgary Catholic Immigration Society

CCIS established a National Afghan Steering Committee with representatives from service providers across the country. They help ensure a safe and efficient integration experience for Afghan arrivals.

The Association for New Canadians is a non-profit, community-based organization delivering settlement and integration services to immigrants and refugees from offices in 8 locations across Newfoundland and Labrador .

and . Polycultural Immigrant and Community Services is a RAP SPO that serves communities in more than 40 languages through its 5 locations across Metro Toronto and Peel Region. It has been coordinating port of entry services for Afghan arrivals into Toronto before they move on to their final destinations.

before they move on to their final destinations. The Afghan Network for Social Services Foundation was established by a team of Afghan professionals in Toronto in 2017. It provides support and assistance to newcomers from diverse backgrounds, as well as social services to the communities.

