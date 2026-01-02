News provided byPrime Minister's Office
Jan 02, 2026, 09:30 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada is working with international partners to secure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. To that end, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, today announced that he will travel to Paris, France, from January 5 to 6, 2026, to meet with fellow leaders of the Coalition of the Willing. Together, they will accelerate efforts toward a negotiated peace for Ukraine, supported by strong security guarantees. The meeting comes at a crucial point in this war, when the combined efforts and might of the United States, Ukraine, European allies, and Canada are creating the conditions for a just and lasting peace.
Through the Coalition of the Willing and other partnerships, Canada is working to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities, secure the return of unlawfully deported Ukrainian children, and support long-term recovery and prosperity for the Ukrainian people. Together with our allies and partners, Canada will continue to deter Russian aggression and defend peace and security.
Quote
"Canada is working relentlessly with our allies to secure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. We must deter and fortify – with robust security guarantees and by ensuring Ukraine can rebuild, recover, and create the foundations of true prosperity."
-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada
Quick facts
- Since Russia's unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Canada has committed over $23.5 billion in multifaceted assistance for Ukraine, including over $12 billion in direct financial support, and additional support announced last month to back the International Monetary Fund program for Ukraine as well as support its recovery and reconstruction. This makes Canada among the largest contributors to Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction.
- In December 2025, Canada announced a $200 million package of critical military capabilities sourced from the NATO Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) to support Ukraine's defence.
- Canada also announced an additional $50 million donation to the Drone Capability Coalition (DCC) at the 32nd Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting. This built on previous contributions of $37 million to explore ways to expand contributions toward Canada's support for Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces.
- Through Budget 2025, Canada announced $35 million in funding for NATO's Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP) for Ukraine.
Associated links
- Canada-Ukraine relations
- Canada-France relations
- Prime Minister Carney announces new support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
PMO Media Relations: [email protected]
Share this article