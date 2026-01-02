OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada is working with international partners to secure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. To that end, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, today announced that he will travel to Paris, France, from January 5 to 6, 2026, to meet with fellow leaders of the Coalition of the Willing. Together, they will accelerate efforts toward a negotiated peace for Ukraine, supported by strong security guarantees. The meeting comes at a crucial point in this war, when the combined efforts and might of the United States, Ukraine, European allies, and Canada are creating the conditions for a just and lasting peace.

Through the Coalition of the Willing and other partnerships, Canada is working to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities, secure the return of unlawfully deported Ukrainian children, and support long-term recovery and prosperity for the Ukrainian people. Together with our allies and partners, Canada will continue to deter Russian aggression and defend peace and security.

"Canada is working relentlessly with our allies to secure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. We must deter and fortify – with robust security guarantees and by ensuring Ukraine can rebuild, recover, and create the foundations of true prosperity."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

