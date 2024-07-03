Canadians can experience just how good electric feels this summer with the new 2024 fully electric ID.4

AJAX, ON, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The fully electric 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 is now in Canada, and what better way to celebrate than with a summer road trip. Volkswagen is encouraging Canadians to get behind the wheel of the 2024 ID.4 to experience exhilarating acceleration, and the incomparable feeling of saying goodbye to gas pumps with a fully electric SUVW.

From parents on the go, to road trip warriors, the ID.4 is built to meet the needs of Canadians and inspire memories along the way. The increased range of up to 468 km (ID.4 Pro RWD) offers more flexibility to accommodate Volkswagen drivers, and the spacious interior more than meets the unique demands of road trippers.

With the versatility that Canadian summers call for, pack your ID.4 full of essentials in the nearly 2000L of cargo space and folding rear seats, and get to where you want to be faster with an 82kWh battery and the ability to add almost 100km of range in as little as 10 minutes on a DC fast-charger.

"We're thrilled to offer the 2024 ID.4, a testament to Volkswagen's dedication to innovation and sustainability," said Edgar Estrada, President Volkswagen Group Canada Inc. "This electric SUV is designed with our customers in mind, offering advanced technology and comfort perfect for summer road trips across Canada. Whether you're exploring the Rockies or cruising along the coastline, the ID.4 ensures a smooth, enjoyable, and eco-friendly journey."

The ID.4 was designed to cover tough terrain with available All-Wheel Drive, making your adventure comfortable regardless of weather conditions. The ID.4 includes Intuitive Start, and wireless connectivity so your vehicle is ready before you are and cord free! The MyVW app allows you to stay connected with key driving needs such as checking your battery, remote climate control, and can help source nearby charging stations.

Notoriously fun to drive, Volkswagen's 2024 ID.4 marries the strengths of a purpose-built EV with performance, stylish packaging, and driver-friendly features leading the way for the future of electrification. The future of the Volkswagen brand is electric, guided by the pursuit of sustainable mobility for all.

"When it comes to Canadians purchasing electric vehicles, there is no slowing down," continues Estrada, "According to Statistics Canada, new EV registrations grew 53% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same quarter in 2023, that's something we're proud to see at VW."

Be part of the celebration, grab your friends, family, pets, or go solo, and get behind the wheel of the fully electric 2024 ID.4; and don't forget to tag @vwcanada in your next adventure on Instagram and Facebook. Together, let's celebrate the passion, memories, and endless adventures that make Volkswagen ownership so special and electric feel so good.

