Volkswagen Canada signs on as Exclusive Automotive Sponsor, making a commitment to continue to drive the growth of soccer in Canada

AJAX, ON, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Get ready, Canada! Automotive all-star Volkswagen Canada has joined Canada Soccer's official roster, bringing with it proven experience and an authentic commitment to supporting the continued growth of Canadian soccer at every level.

In partnering with Canada Soccer as its Exclusive Automotive Sponsor, Volkswagen is dedicated to being a driving force behind the continued swell of momentum around, and passion for, soccer in Canada, from the grassroots pitches from coast to coast to the roar of the international stage.

Canada Soccer roster expands as Volkswagen joins the team. (CNW Group/Volkswagen Group Canada)

Volkswagen Canada has entered the field, negotiated by Canadian Soccer Business, and is prepared to play a pivotal role on and off the pitch. With experience supporting the Canadian Premier League (CPL) since 2019, Volkswagen Canada recognizes the power of soccer to connect Canadians from all corners.

"Volkswagen Canada is thrilled to join Canada Soccer in its pursuit of excellence," says Edgar Estrada, President, Volkswagen Canada. "Just like Canada's National teams, we're driven by a passion for precision and performance – on the field and on the road. We understand that soccer is a game that truly connects Canadians and we're proud to play a bigger role making sure that continues to happen."

Volkswagen Canada's all-star stats at a glance:

A seasoned veteran: Volkswagen has proudly played in Canada since its 1952 rookie season, advancing its performance year after year, with countless soccer players, family and fans among its happy drivers.

Volkswagen has proudly played in since its 1952 rookie season, advancing its performance year after year, with countless soccer players, family and fans among its happy drivers. Award-winning performance: The All-Electric ID.Buzz, fresh off being named the 2025 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, boasts the speed and agility of a striker. Its iconic design, a modern reinterpretation of the Microbus, makes a statement just as bold as a game-winning goal.

The All-Electric ID.Buzz, fresh off being named the 2025 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, boasts the speed and agility of a striker. Its iconic design, a modern reinterpretation of the Microbus, makes a statement just as bold as a game-winning goal. Record assists: Through the Volkswagen FC: Game Changers program, which launched in 2022, Volkswagen has donated more than $70,000 to champions of the game making a positive impact in communities across Canada through soccer.

Through the Volkswagen FC: Game Changers program, which launched in 2022, Volkswagen has donated more than to champions of the game making a positive impact in communities across through soccer. A defensive edge: From top-of-the-line safety features to roadside assistance, Volkswagen's focus on protecting Canadians from the unexpected is an important feature of their game.

From top-of-the-line safety features to roadside assistance, Volkswagen's focus on protecting Canadians from the unexpected is an important feature of their game. Endurance: With fuel-efficient engines and a lineup of electrified vehicles built for Canada , Volkswagen is in the game for the long haul.

A shared game plan

Soccer has experienced explosive growth in Canada, now the number one team sport by participation and boasting a fervent fan base from coast to coast. Volkswagen and Canada Soccer's partnership will be at the heart of this cultural phenomenon, especially as Canada prepares to participate in a home FIFA World Cup in 2026 during what will be a transformative time for the sport in the years to come.

"The excitement and momentum around soccer in Canada right now is unmistakable," says Peter Augruso, President of Canada Soccer. "By supporting Canada Soccer, Volkswagen Canada will be a key player in the National Teams' journey to international success, as well as connecting new players and fans to the game."

Over the course of the partnership, Canada Soccer and Volkswagen Canada will be relentlessly focused on its common goals of advancing the global game in Canada.

"Soccer is one of the most accessible sports in the world and when everyone can play, the game gets better. Volkswagen Canada and Canada Soccer are committed to ensuring it remains open and inviting to all," says Estrada. "From players and fans to the tireless network of parents, coaches, and staff, this partnership will proudly support the entire soccer ecosystem. We're honoured to be part of the next chapter of the game's history."

The world-renowned Volkswagen brand has long been an impactful player in the global game of soccer, sponsoring the sport in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, France and beyond, as well as premier club and international competitions. Volkswagen Canada has been a part of the CPL's lineup since its inaugural season in 2019, and its consistent support of the men's domestic league makes Volkswagen Canada the perfect call-up for Canada Soccer.

"As a founding partner of the Canadian Premier League, Volkswagen Canada has long believed in the potential of our domestic game and has continually shown its faith by activating to benefit everyone who cares about Canadian soccer," Mark Noonan, Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Soccer Business and Commissioner, Canadian Premier League. "We are thrilled that they will now be able to extend their reach as the Exclusive Automotive Sponsor of Canada Soccer."

About Canada Soccer

Canada Soccer, in partnership with its membership and its partners, provides leadership in the pursuit of excellence in soccer, both at the national and international levels. Canada Soccer not only strives to lead Canada to victory, but also encourages Canadians to a life-long passion for soccer. For more details on Canada Soccer, visit the official website at www.canadasoccer.com.

About Volkswagen Group Canada

Founded in 1952, Volkswagen Canada is headquartered in Ajax, Ontario. It is the largest volume European automotive nameplate in Canada, and sells the Golf GTI, Golf R, Jetta, I.D. 4, I.D. Buzz, Taos, Tiguan, Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport through 148 independent Canadian Dealers. It forms part of Volkswagen Group Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Volkswagen is one of the world's largest producers of passenger cars and is Europe's largest automaker.

About Canadian Soccer Business

Canadian Soccer Business (CSB) represents a suite of top-tier national assets that are central to the sport of soccer in Canada. This includes representation for all corporate partnerships and media rights (broadcast and distribution) related to Canada Soccer's core assets including the Men's and Women's National Team and the TELUS Canadian Championship, along with all rights associated with the Canadian Premier League (CPL) and League1 Canada.

