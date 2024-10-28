The all-new ID. Buzz is turning heads as it rounds out the unforgettable Volkswagen Bus fleet with an electric model. Its retro-inspired shape, nostalgia-inducing modern design, cutting-edge technology, and EV drivetrain piqued national interest when revealed late last year.

This newly launched vehicle is unlike any other and isn't simply a means of transportation. The ID. Buzz embodies the values of its predecessors, embraced by passionate VW-enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike who valued freedom, adventure, the spirit of exploration and of course, a quirky design.

"Volkswagen isn't just about cars, it's about the unforgettable experiences and memories to be had behind the wheel," says Edgar Estrada, President of Volkswagen Canada. "Whether it's a cross-country road trip, the nostalgic charm of a perfectly restored classic Bus, or participation in one of the many fan-driven festivals, meetups and dedicated online forums, these stories are woven into the fabric of our brand. With the ID. Buzz coming to Canadian roads, we're excited to write the next chapter with our VW community – with an all-electric twist."

To celebrate the launch of this new era in the beloved VW bus lineage, Volkswagen is excited to be auctioning off one of the very first ID. Buzz, in support of Campfire Circle, a Canadian charity that brings joy and the spirit of camp to kids with cancer or series illness and their families.

This highly anticipated auction will kick off at an immersive, camp-inspired event this October 30th beginning at 8:30 pm ET, in Toronto and will be available online, nationwide to VW bus fanatics eager to get behind the wheel of this legendary ride while benefiting children and their families affected by cancer.

"We're thrilled and delighted to be joining our Volkswagen Canada partners for the launch of a truly unforgettable vehicle," says Campfire Circle's Chief Executive Officer, Alex Robertson. "We're constantly overwhelmed by Volkswagen's commitment to our organization, and we look forward to kicking off this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for one lucky person to get behind the wheel of an iconic EV while lending a helping hand to the kids and families we support."

Be among the first to bid on the ID. Buzz and learn more about the camp-inspired launch party here: https://can.givergy.com/BidOnTheBuzz/. Place your bid before the auction closes on November 13th, 2024, at 12:00 PM EST.

About Volkswagen Group Canada

Founded in 1952, Volkswagen Canada is headquartered in Ajax, Ontario. It is the largest volume European automotive nameplate in Canada, and sells the Golf GTI, Golf R, Jetta, I.D. 4, I.D. Buzz, Taos, Tiguan, Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport through 148 independent Canadian Dealers. It forms part of Volkswagen Group Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Volkswagen is one of the world's largest producers of passenger cars and is Europe's largest automaker.

Media Contact: Adriana Chiva, [email protected]