Volkswagen Golf GTI Celebrates the Final Lap for Manual Transmission

AJAX, ON, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Volkswagen Canada has announced that 2024 will mark the final year of availability for manual transmissions in the iconic Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R. This will be the final call for gearheads and manual transmission aficionados to experience the thrill of shifting gears in the brand's beloved hot hatch before it becomes a part of automotive history.

Volkswagen GTI then, and now. (CNW Group/Volkswagen Group Canada)

"The manual Golf GTI has been a cornerstone of our brand's identity and holds a special place in our history," said Edgar Estrada, President of Volkswagen Canada. "Its legacy resonates deeply within Volkswagen, embodying our commitment to the drive and dedication to craftsmanship. As we announce the end of this chapter, we will continue to build the GTI tradition through engineering and innovation as we shape the future of Volkswagen."

The announcement also commemorates the passion, memories and thrilling drives that make Volkswagen ownership so special. It highlights Volkswagen owners nationwide, shining a spotlight on the emotional bonds forged between them and their vehicles, capturing the essence of what it means to be part of the Volkswagen family.

Lynne Piette, Director of Marketing at Volkswagen Canada, shared, "we're thrilled that Volkswagen drivers haven been able to experience the pure joy of feeling connected to the road. Going forward, those memorable drives will be enhanced by new VW technologies."

While the manual transmission may be nearing its final lap, the spirit of innovation and commitment to quality will continue to drive Volkswagen into the future. As Volkswagen continues to innovate, the company remains committed to delivering exceptional driving experiences embraced with new technologies. The GTI Golf 380 commemorates the final year of the hand-shifter, and is one example of this tech-forward send-off. It features subtle updates including interior and exterior ambient lighting, head-up display, and adaptive dampers, standard across all manual 2024 GTIs.

In gearing up for this final lap, Volkswagen has remained committed to the spirit of innovation and quality demonstrated inside and out of the 2024 model. The signature golf ball shift knob offering a direct connection to the powerful 2.0-litre turbo-4 under the hood that is sure to inspire enthusiasts across the country, and continue to drive Volkswagen into the future.

