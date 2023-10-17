MONTRÉAL, Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Quebecor is pleased to note that the decisive factor in the decline of Canadian wireless service prices shown this morning in Statistics Canada's monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is increased competition from Videotron, Fizz and Freedom Mobile. Consumers are the ones to benefit.

Between September 2022 and September 2023, the CPI rose by 3.8% but the wireless component of the index fell 12.9%. Since April 2023, when Videotron acquired Freedom Mobile, wireless prices have declined by almost 20%.

"New data from Statistics Canada confirms what we have promised: Since its acquisition by Videotron, Freedom Mobile has been driving change and competitors are following suit," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "Even as consumer prices are going up across the board, wireless prices are falling, leaving more money in the pockets of Canadian families and benefiting the entire economy."

