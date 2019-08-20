Canadian Transportation Agency launches a new confidential toll-free Accessibility Help Line

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The disability community and persons with disabilities now have new tools available to help them exercise their right to an accessible transportation network. In support of the implementation of the new Accessible Transportation for Persons with Disabilities Regulations, the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) has launched a new confidential toll-free Accessibility Help Line to provide information, and guidance about dispute resolution services relating to accessible travel.

Callers to the Accessibility Help Line can have access to a staff member if they have questions relating to accessible transportation, or if they wish to file a transportation-related accessibility complaint. This is a confidential service. Staff are available Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern Time.

New Accessibility Help Line – 1-844-943-0273

For those wishing to file a complaint, the CTA has also developed a new simplified complaint form to streamline the process of transportation-related accessibility complaints. Persons with disabilities who encounter an accessibility issue while they travel can file a complaint at cta.gc.ca/accessibility.

"The Accessible Transportation for Persons with Disabilities Regulations will help ensure that the fundamental right to accessible transportation is realized in practice. If a traveller with a disability believes this right hasn't been respected, the CTA's new accessibility help line and simplified complaint form will make it easier for them to get information and bring forward a claim. These steps reflect the CTA's commitment to making sure our expert, impartial dispute resolution services are themselves as accessible and straightforward as possible."

Scott Streiner, Chair and CEO of the Canadian Transportation Agency

The Canadian Transportation Agency is an independent, quasi-judicial tribunal and regulator that has, with respect to all matters necessary for the exercise of its jurisdiction, all the powers of a superior court. The CTA has three core mandates: helping to keep the national transportation system running efficiently and smoothly, protecting the fundamental right of persons with disabilities to accessible transportation services, and providing consumer protection for air passengers. To help advance these mandates, the CTA makes and enforces ground rules that establish the rights and responsibilities of transportation service providers and users and level the playing field among competitors, resolves disputes using a range of tools from facilitation and mediation to arbitration and adjudication, and ensures that transportation providers and users are aware of their rights and responsibilities and how the CTA can help them.

