GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Proposed amendments to the Air Passenger Protection Regulations (APPR) have been published in the Canada Gazette, Part I, for consultation.

The Budget Implementation Act, 2023, which was passed on June 22, 2023, modified the Canada Transportation Act (Act), requiring updates to the APPR. As per the Act, the proposed amendments were drafted after consultation with the Minister of Transport.

Interested parties will have 75 days, until March 6, 2025, to provide their comments.

The relevant documents can be found on the Canada Gazette website. You can comment on the proposed amendments to the regulations in the open consultations section. Once the consultation period has ended, all submissions will be available in the closed consultations with published comments section.

