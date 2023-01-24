OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Games Council (CGC) is thrilled to announce that Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC) has renewed its longstanding commitment as a national partner of the Canada Games for the upcoming events in 2023, 2025 and 2027.

The Canada Games bring together thousands of able-bodied athletes and athletes with physical and intellectual disabilities for the largest amateur multi-sport event in the country. Alternating between winter and summer, the Canada Games span more than 30 different sports to showcase the best in Canadian sport and spirit.

"Canadian Tire Corporation is here to make life in Canada better, and as passionate champions of sport, we are proud to extend our support of the Canada Games for another three Games," said Kim Saunders, Vice President, ESG Strategy, Community Impact and Sport Partnerships at Canadian Tire Corporation. "Sport is a powerful unifier that fosters strong, inclusive communities and inspires us to be our best. We look forward to celebrating Canada's top athletes at the upcoming 2023 Canada Games in Prince Edward Island."

CTC's continued commitment will shine through its creation of the Canada Games House in Prince Edward Island, a new, dedicated space to celebrate Canadian athletes alongside their family and friends that will provide a hub to gather and connect throughout the event.

"The Canada Games spark greatness in our athletic heroes and business and community leaders of tomorrow, and Canadian Tire Corporation has been there every step of the way to help fuel those dreams and support the families and friends behind Canada's top young athletes," said CGC President and CEO Kelly-Ann Paul. "We are proud to continue our partnership with one of Canada's most iconic and trusted brands, working towards our shared vision of strengthening Canadian communities through the power of sport."

"We are thrilled to partner with one of Canada's most notable brands to elevate the power of sport and spark greatness in the next generation of Canadian athletes," said Wayne Carew, Board Chair, 2023 Canada Games Host Society. "We look forward to working together to bring the first-ever Canada Games House to life in beautiful Prince Edward Island, creating a welcoming space for athletes, teams, friends, and families to embrace their Canadian roots at the Games."

The 2023 Canada Winter Games take place from February 18 to March 5, 2023 and will welcome more than 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches to Prince Edward Island to compete in 20 sports.

About Canadian Tire Corporation

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or "CTC", is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, which offer the best active wear brands. The more than 1,700 retail and gasoline outlets are supported and strengthened by CTC's Financial Services division and the tens of thousands of people employed across Canada and around the world by CTC and its local dealers, franchisees and petroleum retailers. In addition, CTC owns and operates Helly Hansen, a leading technical outdoor brand based in Oslo, Norway. For more information, visit corp.canadiantire.ca .

About the Canada Games Council

The Canada Games Council, a private, non-profit organization, is the governing body for the Canada Games. Held once every two years, alternating between winter and summer, the Canada Games represent the highest level of national competition for up and coming Canadian athletes. The Games have been hosted in every province at least once since their inception in Quebec City during Canada's Centennial in 1967. The Games are proud of their contribution to Canada's sport development system, in addition to their lasting legacy of sport facilities, community pride and national unity. The organization of the Canada Games is made possible through the tireless dedication of local Host Societies and the contribution and support of the federal, provincial/territorial and host municipal governments.

The office is located in Ottawa, Ontario, on the traditional territory of the Algonquin Anishinabek People.

For more information, visit canadagames.ca .

About the 2023 Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island

As a province known for its hospitality, we're excited to welcome the 2023 Canada Winter Games to Prince Edward Island. From February 18 – March 5, 2023, the Games will bring together 3,600 athletes, managers, and coaches, across 20 different sports, for the largest multi-sport event in the country. With a forecasted economic impact of over $100 million, the 29th edition of the Canada Games will be the largest event hosted in Prince Edward Island's history.

Our offices are located in Charlottetown and Summerside, PEI on the traditional territory of the Mi'kmaq People.

Together, we'll spark greatness and celebrate the power of sport and share the warmth, community, and spirit of PEI with every corner of the country. From athletes and coaches to volunteers and fans, the 2023 Games will make every Canadian an Islander.

For more information, visit 2023canadagames.ca .

