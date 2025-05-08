TORONTO, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSX: CTC) (TSX: CTC.A) (CTC or the Company) and WestJet today announced a long-term strategic partnership that brings together Triangle Rewards and WestJet Rewards, enhancing the scale and value of both programs while introducing new ways for millions of Canadians to earn rewards across travel and everyday purchases.

Launching in early 2026, this partnership will give Triangle Rewards' and WestJet Rewards' members the ability to link their loyalty accounts and enjoy enhanced benefits across both programs, including access to exclusive offers and promotions. Linked members will earn stacked rewards – Canadian Tire Money and WestJet points – whether they're booking a WestJet flight or vacation package, or shopping at Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark's, and other participating CTC banners.

In addition, linked members who pay with their Triangle Mastercard or WestJet RBC Mastercard will benefit from accelerated earn rates when shopping within participating CTC and WestJet businesses. WestJet Rewards members will have the added ability to convert WestJet points into Canadian Tire Money, providing increased flexibility and value when shopping across CTC's extensive retail network.

"This is an exciting step as we extend the reach and value of Triangle Rewards, putting more Canadian Tire Money in the hands of millions of Canadians," said Darryl Jenkins, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer, Canadian Tire Corporation. "Travel is a meaningful category for our members and WestJet is the ideal partner to help us reward them better, whether they're flying across the country or shopping for everyday needs."

"The partnership between WestJet and CTC represents a powerful collaboration between two beloved Canadian brands," said John Weatherill, Group Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, WestJet. "We are thrilled to bring our WestJet flights and vacation packages into the Triangle Rewards program and excited that our WestJet Rewards members will soon be able to earn WestJet points on their everyday purchases at CTC banners; helping them get closer to their next trip."

Triangle Rewards is a cornerstone of CTC's new True North strategy – delivering meaningful rewards, deeper customer relationships and insights, and personalized offers that drive loyalty and engagement for its nearly 12 million members. This marks the third major loyalty partnership for Triangle Rewards, following a successful agreement with Petro-Canada which launched in 2024, and the recently announced collaboration with RBC, set to launch in 2026. By extending Canadian Tire Money beyond CTC's retail banners through strategic partnerships, CTC is accelerating member growth and retail sales while creating more everyday opportunities for Canadians to earn and redeem.

WestJet recently launched its refreshed WestJet Rewards program, making travel more affordable for its members by providing new ways to earn and redeem WestJet points. Members can now earn and redeem across more WestJet products and everyday partners like CTC, helping the everyday Canadian get that much closer to unlocking their unique travel story. To learn more about WestJet Rewards, visit WestJet.com/newrewards.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflect CTC management's current expectations regarding future events and CTC's strategy. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, information with respect to: the launch date of the partnership, enhanced value and benefits to the WestJet Rewards and Triangle Rewards programs, and accelerated Triangle Rewards membership growth and CTC retail sales. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "can", "could", "should", "would", "outlook", "target", "forecast", "anticipate", "aspire", "foresee", "continue", "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although CTC believes that the forward-looking information in this press release is based on information, estimates and assumptions that are reasonable, such information is necessarily subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. For information on the material risks, uncertainties, factors and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information, refer to section 14.0 (Forward-Looking Information and Other Investor Communication) of CTC's 2025 First Quarter Management's Discussion and Analysis and all subsections therein, available on the SEDAR+ website at http://www.sedarplus.ca and https://investors.canadiantire.ca. CTC does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, except as is required by applicable laws.

ABOUT CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSX: CTC.A, TSX: CTC, "CTC") has been a proudly Canadian business since 1922. Guided by its brand purpose, "We are here to make life in Canada better," CTC has built an expansive national retail presence, exceptional customer brand trust and one of Canada's strongest workforces – employing, along with its local Dealers and franchisees, tens of thousands of Canadians. At its core are retail businesses, each designed to serve life's pursuits: Canadian Tire, offering products spanning Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive, and Seasonal & Gardening, bolstered by notable banners Party City and PartSource; Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, offering the best brands of active wear and gear; and Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players. CTC's banners, brand partners and credit card offerings are unified through its Triangle Rewards loyalty program – a linchpin of CTC's customer-driven strategy. With nearly 12 million members, Triangle integrates first-party data to deliver valuable rewards and personalized experiences across nearly 1,700 retail and gasoline outlets. CTC also operates a retail petroleum business and a Financial Services business and holds a majority interest in CT REIT, a TSX-listed Canadian real estate investment trust. For more information, visit Corp.CanadianTire.ca.

ABOUT WESTJET

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following integration with Sunwing in 2025, more than 14,000 WestJetters support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, Sunwing Vacations Group and WestJet Cargo, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

Learn more about WestJet at westjet.com/en-ca/who-we-are (also available in French)

