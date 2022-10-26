Report highlights investor education initiatives intended to help Canadians make informed financial decisions

MONTREAL, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today published Investor Education in Canada 2022 to mark Investor Education Month in October. This annual report highlights the national, provincial and territorial efforts in investor education from June 2021 to July 2022.

"In recent years, Canadian investors have experienced uncertainty stemming from supply chain disruptions, geopolitical unrest, crypto assets, COVID-19, and other factors," said Stan Magidson, CSA Chair and Chair and CEO of the Alberta Securities Commission. "It is critical that investors receive trustworthy and unbiased information and our experts from across the country are committed to providing them with the information and resources they need to make informed financial decisions to protect their financial well-being."

This year, the CSA developed a national campaign series in both official languages to educate on key investing topics ranging from fraud prevention to considerations related to crypto investment. The campaigns, summarized in the 2022 report, were developed to reach Canadians of all ages through channels that best resonate with each audience group. For example, the CSA launched its first campaign on TikTok, during Fraud Prevention Month in response to continued interest in crypto assets.

Provincial and territorial securities regulators also launched campaigns and outreach initiatives to address important investing topics in their regions. Topics included the financial abuse of older adults, do-it-yourself (DIY) investing, environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing, and women's financial resilience.

"Investor education and protection is an ongoing and evolving activity for the CSA and its members. As outlined in the CSA's three-year business plan, this is a key priority and we will continue to enhance investor protection through expanded investor education outreach and improving the ability for investors to obtain redress," said Magidson.

Investor Education in Canada 2022 is available in English and French.

