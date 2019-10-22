Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation Recognizes Academically Extraordinary and Socially Active Students at the 2019 Graduate Awards

Established in 1984, the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation Graduate Award program is an annual event that recognizes and rewards Canadian students who have demonstrated focus, determination, academic achievement and community-mindedness.

"We're thrilled to recognize the young Canadians who are not only academically gifted but advocate for change within their communities," said Sherry MacDonald, President and CEO of CST. "Through the Graduate Awards, CST is able to celebrate these individuals and continue to be part of their academic and personal journey. Supporting the academic dreams of our future leaders continues to be CST's mission as we strive to make higher education accessible and attainable for Canadian families."

"Winning this award is a dream come true," said Muhammad Khan, winner of the Peter Wright Award, at the Graduate Awards event. "As a first-year medical student at the University of Alberta, I hope to use this opportunity (from CST) to continue my advocacy efforts for my patients and disadvantaged communities as a future healthcare practitioner."

"My dream one day is to sit on the Supreme Court of Canada. I am honoured to have won this award as it will help me continue on the road to becoming a lawyer and it will help me attain my Masters of Arts in Political and Legal Thought," said Beverly Osazuwa, winner of the Kenneth Carter Award, at the Graduate Awards event.

Since its inception, CSTF has awarded more than $2 million to 284 of CST's RESP beneficiaries. Each of the awards has been named after the organization's founders, long-standing board members and inspiring CST leaders to honour their contribution and support.

For more information on CST's award programs, please visit: cst.org/en/about-cst/awards

About The Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation

Founded in 1960, The Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation is a not-for-profit foundation dedicated to helping Canadian families save for their children's post-secondary education. In addition to its focus on education savings, the Foundation rewards hard working and community minded Canadian students through scholarships, bursaries and awards programs - with more than $2 million awarded since CST began. Through innovation, advocacy and by sponsoring the Canadian Scholarship Trust Plans that families use to save for their children's post-secondary education, CST continues to deliver upon its mission.

The Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation and its subsidiaries, C.S.T. Spark Inc. and C.S.T. Consultants Inc. operate under the master brand name CST.

SOURCE Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation

For further information: please contact: Alexa Ciufo | alexa.ciufo@cst.org

Related Links

https://www.cst.org/en

