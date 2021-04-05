TORONTO, April 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation (CSTF) is excited to open the submission period for its 2021 Awards and Bursaries program. From today until May 7, 2021, students can apply for a CSTF Bursary or CSTF Founders' Award to support their post-secondary education. This year's program gives even more Canadian students a chance to receive post-secondary education funding from CST.

"CST is passionate about higher learning and we believe that finances should not be a barrier to accessing post-secondary education," said Peter Lewis, VP of CST Foundation. "Through our 2021 Awards and Bursaries program, CST is further demonstrating its passion for serving all Canadians in our mission to make post-secondary education accessible."

Each year since 1984, the Canadian Scholarship Foundation has provided students with direct financial support through this program. And after a year of economic, social and education disruption, the 2021 Awards and Bursaries program has been adapted to reach more students, and support Canadians with greater financial needs. New this year, 25 Canadian students entering post-secondary school will have access to CSTF Bursaries worth $6,000 each. In addition, 10 CST beneficiaries can apply for a CSTF Founders' Award of $10,000 each to use for their second degree, diploma or post-graduate program. With a total $250,000 available for Canadians, these bursaries and awards will support post-secondary students of all ages. The funds can be used to cover only tuition and other school-related expenses such as books and supplies. Two decades of research have shown that first-generation post-secondary students often have to overcome numerous barriers, which usually includes socio-economic status. To help address this, CST will put an emphasis on providing awards and bursaries to students who are the first in their family to pursue post-secondary education.

CSTF Bursaries

In honour of notable members of the Canadian Scholarship Trust family, CST Foundation provides bursaries to students of all ages who are entering post-secondary education for the first time and whose financial needs may make it difficult for them to access post-secondary education.

CST Founders' Awards

The CST Founders' Awards were created in honour of five individuals who were instrumental in creating and establishing the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation. These awards support CST beneficiaries who demonstrate financial need, who have already completed post-secondary education and are continuing learning through a second post-secondary program of any kind.

For more details about CST's award program, visit: cst.org/en/about-cst/awards

About the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation

Founded in 1960, the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation is a not-for-profit foundation dedicated to helping Canadian families better access post-secondary education. Through philanthropy, discovery, advocacy and by sponsoring the Canadian Scholarship Trust Plans to help families save for post-secondary education, CST continues to deliver on its mission. The Foundation rewards hard working and community minded Canadian students through its awards and bursaries program. CST has proudly helped over 800,000 students achieve their post-secondary dreams.

For more information, visit foundation.cst.org.

