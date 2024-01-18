CANADIAN PREMIER LEAGUE AND WESTJET RE-SIGN MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

Canadian airline extends commitment to supporting CPL, member clubs through 2027

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced it has renewed its partnership with WestJet, extending the Calgary-based brand's commitment to serving as the Official Airline and Vacation Partner of the CPL and its member clubs for another four years.

The CPL and its member clubs first teamed up with WestJet in 2019, establishing a partnership founded on a mutual passion for engaging with local communities from coast to coast and connecting them with the energetic soccer scene in Canada and around the world. Over the first four years of its partnership with the CPL, WestJet built a strong relationship with Canada's blossoming community of ardent soccer fans through consumer contesting and brought supporters across the country closer to the game. Further, the airline played an instrumental role in providing essential travel that CPL clubs, players and staff around the country relied upon to compete every season.

"WestJet is a truly invested partner who is committed to supporting our mission to not only grow the game of soccer in Canada but to engage with, and empower every community we touch," said Glen Johnson, Executive Vice President, Canadian Premier League and Canadian Soccer Business.

"Canada is a big, beautiful country and that means a lot of travel for our clubs, who go from Vancouver Island to Halifax and nearly everywhere in between. We are grateful to WestJet for helping us get our teams and supporters where they need to go, knowing that together we can make an even greater impact within our league and on the many people who love soccer in Canada."

As Calgary's hometown airline, WestJet will continue to serve as the kit sponsor for 2023 CPL regular season winner Cavalry FC, who will bear its logo on the front of the team's jerseys for the sixth consecutive season in 2024. The kits will receive added international exposure when they are worn during Cavalry's run in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup, the premier club competition within North and Central America and Caribbean soccer, which begins in February 2024.

"WestJet is proud to extend our partnership with the Canadian Premier League as the official airline sponsor for another four years as we approach the kickoff of the highly anticipated 2024 season," said John Weatherill, WestJet Group Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer.

"The Canadian Premier League has elevated Canada's soccer fervor onto the global stage, providing a renowned platform for homegrown athletes to hone and showcase their skills while fostering a deeper passion with Canadian soccer fans. As a national carrier for Canada, connecting guests to the people and places they love most, we are thrilled to continue our support for the Canadian Premier League, a force that brings Canadians together and attracts global citizens to our country."

WestJet will continue its role as the presenting partner of the CPL schedule, while becoming the title sponsor of the CPL's pre-season training camps. The CPL's 2024 regular season schedule, presented by WestJet, will be released on Tuesday, January 23 and will include an exclusive offer for CPL fans to travel and watch their club play on the road. WestJet Reward Members will also receive new benefits as part of the continued partnership, including exclusive ticket discounts to games, VIP experiences and more.

About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees serving more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and twitter.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet Newsroom at westjet.com/en-ca/news

To contact WestJet media relations, please email [email protected]

About Canadian Premier League

The Canadian Premier League (CPL), Canada's Tier 1 domestic men's soccer league, is committed to its mission of providing opportunities for Canadian players to showcase their abilities on home soil and to gain prominence on the global soccer scene. A link between the amateur and professional games in the country, the CPL develops homegrown talent in support of the growth of Canadian soccer domestically and internationally. The CPL is proud to bring high-quality, professional soccer to communities from coast to coast, partnering with strong ownership groups, world-class corporate partners and passionate supporters to build a league Canadians can proudly support on and off the field. The CPL, which will contest its sixth season in 2024, plays in Concacaf and FIFA sanctioned competitions. For more updates and information, please visit CanPL.ca

About Canadian Soccer Business

Canadian Soccer Business (CSB) represents a suite of top-tier national assets that are central to the sport of soccer in Canada. This includes representation for all corporate partnerships and media rights (broadcast and distribution) related to Canada Soccer's core assets including the Men's National Team, the Olympic Champion Women's National Team, the Canadian Championship, along with all rights associated with the Canadian Premier League and League1 Canada.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information: Laura Armstrong, Senior Director, Communications, Canadian Premier League, [email protected]