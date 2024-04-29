AJAX, ON, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) and founding partner, Volkswagen Canada, are teaming up once again this season to launch the 2024 Volkswagen FC: Game Changers program, which will honour five outstanding Canadians who are positively impacting their communities through their love of soccer.

The program, which launched in 2022, annually recognizes a group of Canadians who each embody Volkswagen Canada's commitment to 'Be the Change,' by taking on leadership roles within our country's soccer system and driving positive change through sport. Once selected, CPL Game Changers will receive a $5,000 donation to the community group or program of their choice, tickets to a CPL match, and custom CPL x VW swag exclusive to program winners.

"We're proud to be a founding partner of the CPL and to be able to continue supporting this great initiative," says Volkswagen's Edgar Estrada, President of VW Brand for Canada. "Now in the third year of the Volkswagen FC: Game Changers program, Volkswagen has donated more than $50,000 to local community programs and charities, and we're thrilled to keep recognizing Canadians who are actively Being the Change through sport."

Nominations for the 2024 Volkswagen FC: Game Changers Program are now open. The deadline to nominate someone in your community is June 3, 2024. Nominations can be made here. Nominees can be any outstanding individuals in Canadian soccer who make a significant impact on their community through their commitment to the sport.

"The nominees in this program are overall leaders in their communities, passionate about the sport and advocate for awareness, inclusivity, and accessibility – and we strongly believe they deserve to be recognized for that commitment," says Mark Noonan, Commissioner, Canadian Premier League. "It's a privilege to once again partner with Volkswagen Canada to honour and celebrate some of those people through the Volkswagen FC: Game Changers program."

Volkswagen currently sponsors the sport in Canada, USA, Germany, Netherlands, France and beyond. As partners, Volkswagen and the Canadian Premier League share core brand values of inclusivity and diversity, doing good, and acting sustainably.

About Volkswagen Group Canada

Founded in 1952, Volkswagen Canada is headquartered in Ajax, Ontario. It is the largest volume European automotive nameplate in Canada, and sells the Golf GTI, Golf R, Jetta, I.D. 4, Taos, Tiguan, Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport through 146 independent Canadian Dealers. It forms part of Volkswagen Group Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany

Volkswagen is one of the world's largest producers of passenger cars and is Europe's largest automaker.

About Canadian Premier League

The Canadian Premier League (CPL), the top flight of men's professional soccer in Canada, is committed to its mission of providing opportunities for Canadian players to showcase their abilities on home soil and to gain prominence on the global soccer scene. The League develops homegrown talent in support of the growth of Canadian soccer domestically and internationally, partnering with strong ownership groups, world-class corporate partners, and passionate supporters to build a league Canadians from coast to coast can proudly support on and off the field. The CPL, which is contesting its sixth season in April 2024, plays in Concacaf and FIFA sanctioned competitions. For more updates and information, please visit CanPL.ca.

