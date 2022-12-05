GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The Board of Trustees of the Canadian Museum of History is pleased to welcome Caroline Dromaguet as the Museum's CEO.

Ms. Dromaguet, currently the Interim CEO of the Canadian Museum of History and Canadian War Museum, is a seasoned museum professional with over 20 years of experience in numerous aspects of museum work, including museum management, the development and delivery of cultural products, and international partnerships and initiatives that strategically position Canada's rich and fascinating history on the world stage. She served as Acting Director General of the War Museum, as Director Exhibitions, Manager Exhibitions and Strategic Initiatives, and Head of Exhibition Preparation, among her many roles, since first joining the Museums in 1998. Her dedication to Canada's cultural and heritage industry is longstanding. She has previously worked at the National Gallery of Canada and has contributed to initiatives with the Canadian Museums Association and the Virtual Museum of Canada, the predecessor to Digital Museums Canada.

"I would like to congratulate Ms. Dromaguet on her appointment as Director and CEO of the Canadian Museum of History. Her solid knowledge and experience in museum management, as well as her steady leadership over the past two years on an interim basis, will ensure the sustainability of the institution's vision, as well as continuity at this major national museum that we all take such pride in. Telling the story of Canada to Canadians and the world is a vital component of our identity."

– Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez

"Caroline's leadership as Interim CEO, which included a significant period during the COVID-19 pandemic, has built a strong foundation for the Museums' future. She has delivered substantial progress and change to our organizational culture. Now, moving forward as our CEO, she brings a bold new vision and will deliver on new strategic directions that are inclusive and impressive."

– Canadian Museum of History Board of Trustees Chair Carole Beaulieu

"I am excited that the work we have done in recent months has resulted in such positive change for our team at the Museums. I am also excited to share my vision and new strategic directions for the Canadian Museum of History and Canadian War Museum, which embrace innovation, Indigenous rights, engagement and technology. I will soon be launching new values for our Museums, which represent a tangible commitment to the Museums' people, first and foremost, but also a commitment to all Canadians who entrust us to keep our collective and diverse history alive for future generations."

– Canadian Museum of History CEO Caroline Dromaguet

About the Museum

The Canadian Museum of History operates the Canadian Museum of History, the Canadian War Museum and the Virtual Museum of New France. Together, these Museums function as centres for research and public information on the history of Canada. Their principal role is to enhance Canadians' knowledge, understanding and appreciation of the events, experiences, people and objects that have shaped Canada's history and identity. Work of the Canadian Museum of History is made possible in part through financial support of the Government of Canada.

