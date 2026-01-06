OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada is a maritime nation, with more coastline than any other country in the world. With approximately 12 million boaters navigating our waterways, recreational boating is a favourite pastime. Transport Canada continues to strengthen rules and regulations to keep Canadians safe and ensure our marine safety system remains among the best in the world.

Today, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, announced amendments to the Small Vessel Regulations that will modernize Canada's pleasure craft licensing program and database.

The Pleasure Craft Licence (PCL) is a unique identification number for recreational boats that have one or more engines whose combined power is at least 10 horsepower- similar to a car's license plate. It allows emergency responders and law enforcement to quickly identify the owner of a boat, which improves response times in urgent situations and supports efforts to address unsafe or abandoned boats.

The following changes have taken effect as of December 31, 2025:

new and renewed pleasure craft licences will only be valid for five years

current lifetime licences will be gradually replaced with licences that must be renewed every five years.

a $24 service fee will apply to issuing, renewing, transferring, or replacing a Pleasure Craft Licence. This fee will be updated annually for inflation

licence holders must now update their information within 30 days of a change in their name or address, instead of the previous 90 days.

These changes will make boating safer, protect the environment, and ensure licence holders share the cost of administering the program fairly. This will also help the Government to tackle wrecked, hazardous, and abandoned vessels by keeping ownership information accurate and up to date.

"Recreational boating is part of who we are as Canadians, and it's essential that our safety system keeps pace with the way people use our waterways today. By modernizing the pleasure craft licensing program, we're strengthening marine safety, improving environmental protection, and ensuring we have accurate information when it matters most."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

All pleasure craft with one or more motors adding up to 10 hp (7.5 kW) or more must have a valid licence under the Small Vessel Regulations.

The amendments will introduce a new five-year licence validity period and a $24 service fee for licence-related services.

Applications for a Pleasure Craft Licence (PCL), payment of the new service fee, and requests for fee exemptions for those exercising section 35 treaty rights can be completed through Transport Canada's website.

Persons who declare that they use a pleasure craft to exercise their rights as recognized and affirmed under section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982, and use a pleasure craft to exercise these rights, will not be required to pay this service fee.

Manufacturers, builders, and importers holding a Manufacturer Identification Code will now be required to update their contact information within 30 days of any change.

Beginning two years after the regulations take effect, wind-powered pleasure craft over six metres in length will be required to hold a licence.

