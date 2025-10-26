OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The following is a statement issued today by Canadian War Museum and Canadian Museum of History President and CEO Caroline Dromaguet:

"The Canadian War Museum is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear friend and colleague Chief Historian and Director of Research, Dr. Tim Cook.

"As Canada's preeminent military historian, Tim Cook's contributions to the Museum since 2002 have been enormous. He was instrumental in shaping the Canadian War Museum we know today, including the extremely popular permanent exhibition Gallery 2, For Crown and Country. He curated several major exhibitions, including Victory 1918 - The Last 100 Days, Communities at War, and War and Medicine. He conceived and led multiple major updates to the Museum's galleries, research, publications, lectures and international outreach. He was the Museum's champion for In Their Own Voices, an oral history project collecting interviews of veterans and their loved ones. Over the years, Tim has mentored numerous Museum historians and through his recent initiatives has helped prepare the foundations of important future research at the Museum.

"Tim Cook was one of Canada's most prolific, best known, and influential historians and authors. He published 19 books and dozens of scholarly articles and contributed hundreds of conference presentations, public addresses, and media interviews. Some of his books won the Ottawa Book Award for Literary Non-Fiction (four-time winner), the J. W. Dafoe Book Prize (two-time winner), the C. P. Stacey Award (two-time winner), and the Charles Taylor Prize for Literary Non-Fiction. His book The Good Allies was one of five shortlisted for the 2025 Lionel Gelber Prize for the world's best non-fiction works about foreign policy. He served as editor of Studies in Canadian Military History, a book series published by the University of British Columbia (UBC) Press in partnership with the Museum. For his contributions to Canadian history, he has been recognized with the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation, and the Governor General's History Award. He was a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada and a Member of the Order of Canada.

"Tim Cook was a passionate ambassador both for the Museum and for Canadian military history. He has forever left his own mark on history.

"Our sincerest condolences go to his family, friends, colleagues, and many admirers. A more formal opportunity to celebrate Tim Cook's contributions will be shared through Museum channels soon."

The Canadian Museum of History operates the Canadian Museum of History, the Canadian War Museum and the Virtual Museum of New France. Together, these Museums function as centres for research and public information on the history of Canada. Their principal role is to enhance Canadians' knowledge, understanding and appreciation of the events, experiences, people and objects that have shaped Canada's history and identity. Work of the Canadian History Museum is made possible in part through financial support of the Government of Canada.

SOURCE Canadian War Museum

Media contacts: Yasmine Mingay, Senior Director, Public Affairs, Development and Outreach, Canadian War Museum and Canadian Museum of History, [email protected]