PARIS, Jan. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, on the margins of the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris, France, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Frederiksen affirmed their enduring support for Ukraine against Russian aggression and agreed on the imperative of achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, backed by robust security guarantees.

As NATO Allies and close partners, the leaders discussed Arctic security and the growing investments from both nations in infrastructure and defence. They also identified opportunities to deepen economic and security ties in key sectors, including critical metals and minerals, life sciences, quantum technology, and energy.

Prime Minister Carney emphasised Canada's support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Denmark, including Greenland, which must be respected in accordance with international law. The Prime Minister affirmed Canada's support for today's joint statement on Greenland by Denmark and European leaders. The future of Greenland is for Greenland and Denmark to determine. Canada will continue to work with Denmark, Greenland, and other partners in our shared responsibility for the security and resilience of the Arctic.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Frederiksen agreed to remain in contact.

