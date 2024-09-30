OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a day to reflect on the harms that colonization brought to generations of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples. It's also a day to honour Survivors, families and communities to increase understanding of the history and legacy of Residential Schools.

Over the past few years, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) has been reviewing how the organization and the medical profession as a whole has contributed to harms against Indigenous Peoples. We worked closely with an Indigenous Guiding Circle, Elders and Knowledge Keepers to understand past and ongoing harms in the medical system and to create a long-term goal to advocate for more equitable health care for First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples.

Earlier this month, the CMA offered an apology to Indigenous Peoples for harms caused by the medical profession. This apology is the beginning of a long journey that must be supported through actions. That's why we also released the first stages of our ReconciliACTION plan, created with guidance from Indigenous Peoples, to outline how we will advance Indigenous health and wellbeing, inspire the medical profession's journey to truth and reconciliation, and foster internal reconciliation at the CMA.

As we continue our journey to reconciliation, through upholding the right to self-determination of Indigenous Peoples, the CMA invites all organizations and individuals across the country to consider, on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, how to take meaningful steps in their own journeys.

Dr. Joss Reimer

President, CMA

