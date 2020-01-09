Canadian housing starts trended lower in December Français

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Jan 09, 2020, 08:13 ET

OTTAWA, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 212,160 units in December 2019, compared to 219,921 units in November 2019, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation) Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

"The national trend in housing starts decreased in December," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "The declines are primarily led by lower-trending multi-family starts in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa. However, the stable starts at year-end in Vancouver and significant growth in Calgary helped to partially offset the declines in other major centres."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 197,329 units in December, a decrease of 3% from 204,320 units in November. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 4% in December to 185,934 units. Multiple urban starts decreased by 5% to 138,049 units in December while single-detached urban starts increased by 1% to 47,885 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 11,395 units.

Preliminary Housing Starts data are also available in English and French through our website and through CMHC's Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Preliminary Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over


Single-Detached

All Others

Total

December
2018

December
2019

%

December
2018

December
2019

%

December
2018

December
2019

%

Provinces (10,000+)

N.-L.

39

42

8

18

24

33

57

66

16

P.E.I.   

24

19

-21

76

88

16

100

107

7

N.S.   

126

159

26

269

358

33

395

517

31

N.B.   

52

45

-13

123

40

-67

175

85

-51

Atlantic

241

265

10

486

510

5

727

775

7

Qc

472

504

7

4,152

2,674

-36

4,624

3,178

-31

Ont.   

1,657

1,586

-4

3,992

3,147

-21

5,649

4,733

-16

Man.   

144

136

-6

297

226

-24

441

362

-18

Sask.   

104

62

-40

37

130

251

141

192

36

Alta.   

697

831

19

734

2,270

209

1,431

3,101

117

Prairies

945

1,029

9

1,068

2,626

146

2,013

3,655

82

B.C.   

725

490

-32

3,216

2,941

-9

3,941

3,431

-13

Canada (10,000+)

4,040

3,874

-4

12,914

11,898

-8

16,954

15,772

-7

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

33

30

-9

258

180

-30

291

210

-28

Barrie

13

20

54

0

0

-

13

20

54

Belleville

27

39

44

4

32

##

31

71

129

Brantford

10

19

90

62

22

-65

72

41

-43

Calgary

223

352

58

307

1,778

479

530

2,130

302

Edmonton

332

338

2

306

404

32

638

742

16

Greater Sudbury

8

9

13

4

2

-50

12

11

-8

Guelph

14

10

-29

153

9

-94

167

19

-89

Halifax

63

76

21

237

294

24

300

370

23

Hamilton

15

27

80

119

33

-72

134

60

-55

Kelowna

65

34

-48

219

46

-79

284

80

-72

Kingston

25

40

60

213

20

-91

238

60

-75

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

79

76

-4

75

523

##

154

599

289

Lethbridge

33

23

-30

12

8

-33

45

31

-31

London

103

118

15

33

90

173

136

208

53

Moncton

9

15

67

105

23

-78

114

38

-67

Montréal

165

160

-3

2,741

1,391

-49

2,906

1,551

-47

Oshawa

63

62

-2

54

217

302

117

279

138

Ottawa-Gatineau

260

260

-

298

594

99

558

854

53

Gatineau

51

39

-24

40

245

##

91

284

212

Ottawa

209

221

6

258

349

35

467

570

22

Peterborough

23

10

-57

13

0

-100

36

10

-72

Québec

29

60

107

652

186

-71

681

246

-64

Regina

24

8

-67

17

20

18

41

28

-32

Saguenay

13

21

62

31

4

-87

44

25

-43

St. Catharines-Niagara

66

88

33

145

160

10

211

248

18

Saint John

21

3

-86

1

0

-100

22

3

-86

St. John's

30

30

-

15

19

27

45

49

9

Saskatoon

74

48

-35

14

102

##

88

150

70

Sherbrooke

25

42

68

41

163

298

66

205

211

Thunder Bay

6

6

-

0

0

-

6

6

-

Toronto

540

407

-25

2,654

1,407

-47

3,194

1,814

-43

Trois-Rivières

16

11

-31

82

36

-56

98

47

-52

Vancouver

375

208

-45

1,637

2,070

26

2,012

2,278

13

Victoria

43

42

-2

732

215

-71

775

257

-67

Windsor

45

60

33

8

36

350

53

96

81

Winnipeg

119

106

-11

210

181

-14

329

287

-13

Total

2,989

2,858

-4

11,452

10,265

-10

14,441

13,123

-9

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

 

Preliminary Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)

Single-Detached

All Others

Total

November
2019

December
2019

%

November
2019

December
2019

%

November
2019

December
2019

%

Provinces (10,000+)

N.L.

597

432

-28

199

292

47

796

724

-9

P.E.I.   

150

266

77

696

1,056

52

846

1,322

56

N.S.   

1,144

1,697

48

2,277

4,271

88

3,421

5,968

74

N.B.   

778

626

-20

3,182

549

-83

3,960

1,175

-70

Qc  

6,105

6,412

5

34,114

26,775

-22

40,219

33,187

-17

Ont.   

18,205

18,504

2

46,019

38,094

-17

64,224

56,598

-12

Man.   

1,786

1,953

9

3,540

2,712

-23

5,326

4,665

-12

Sask.   

1,393

792

-43

432

1,560

261

1,825

2,352

29

Alta.   

10,821

10,684

-1

15,058

27,592

83

25,879

38,276

48

B.C.   

6,384

6,519

2

40,263

35,148

-13

46,647

41,667

-11

Canada (10,000+)

47,363

47,885

1

145,780

138,049

-5

193,143

185,934

-4

Canada (All Areas)

55,693

56,323

1

148,626

141,005

-5

204,320

197,329

-3

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

388

357

-8

1,248

2,160

73

1,636

2,517

54

Barrie

259

320

24

3,120

0

-100

3,379

320

-91

Belleville

527

493

-6

144

384

167

671

877

31

Brantford

561

416

-26

360

264

-27

921

680

-26

Calgary

4,192

4,621

10

6,912

21,336

209

11,104

25,957

134

Edmonton

4,418

4,198

-5

6,588

4,848

-26

11,006

9,046

-18

Greater Sudbury

153

147

-4

0

24

##

153

171

12

Guelph

213

142

-33

432

108

-75

645

250

-61

Halifax

703

787

12

1,536

3,528

130

2,239

4,315

93

Hamilton

918

445

-52

3,516

396

-89

4,434

841

-81

Kelowna

540

356

-34

2,952

552

-81

3,492

908

-74

Kingston

325

490

51

72

240

233

397

730

84

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

848

849

0

4,212

6,276

49

5,060

7,125

41

Lethbridge

409

250

-39

144

96

-33

553

346

-37

London

1,206

1,499

24

1,332

1,080

-19

2,538

2,579

2

Moncton

225

253

12

2,412

276

-89

2,637

529

-80

Montréal

2,553

2,281

-11

18,277

16,520

-10

20,830

18,801

-10

Oshawa

543

713

31

1,224

2,604

113

1,767

3,317

88

Ottawa-Gatineau

3,296

2,763

-16

11,376

7,128

-37

14,672

9,891

-33

Gatineau

269

358

33

3,492

2,940

-16

3,761

3,298

-12

 Ottawa

3,027

2,405

-21

7,884

4,188

-47

10,911

6,593

-40

Peterborough

177

122

-31

24

0

-100

201

122

-39

Québec

640

843

32

7,140

2,232

-69

7,780

3,075

-60

Regina

540

108

-80

192

240

25

732

348

-52

Saguenay

149

248

66

564

48

-91

713

296

-58

St. Catharines-Niagara

1,369

1,094

-20

1,848

1,920

4

3,217

3,014

-6

Saint John

160

44

-73

24

0

-100

184

44

-76

St. John's

470

301

-36

144

228

58

614

529

-14

Saskatoon

744

552

-26

144

1,224

##

888

1,776

100

Sherbrooke

519

541

4

1,572

1,956

24

2,091

2,497

19

Thunder Bay

65

147

126

0

0

-

65

147

126

Toronto

3,764

4,022

7

19,992

16,884

-16

23,756

20,906

-12

Trois-Rivières

198

145

-27

540

432

-20

738

577

-22

Vancouver

2,725

2,812

3

24,876

24,840

0

27,601

27,652

0

Victoria

787

683

-13

3,432

2,580

-25

4,219

3,263

-23

Windsor

552

809

47

588

432

-27

1,140

1,241

9

Winnipeg

1,546

1,604

4

2,364

2,172

-8

3,910

3,776

-3

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Angelina Ritacco, Media Relations, CMHC, 416-218-3320, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada

You just read:

Canadian housing starts trended lower in December

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Jan 09, 2020, 08:13 ET