Canadian housing starts trended higher in August

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Sep 10, 2019, 08:13 ET

OTTAWA, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 218,998 units in August 2019, compared to 208,931 units in July 2019, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

"The national trend in housing starts increased in August," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Higher trending single-detached starts in urban centres in July and August following roughly a year of declines combined with higher-trending multi-family units in August to push the total starts trend to its highest level since June 2018".

Monthly Highlights

Vancouver
Vancouver Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) housing starts trended lower in August. Compared to the same month last year, both multi-unit and single-detached home starts declined by over 17% in the CMA. However, the year-to-date starts in the CMA remained fairly stable due to a decline in singles starts which was offset by an increase in the multi-units segment.

Calgary
Total housing starts in the Calgary CMA declined in August 2019 compared to the same month last year as an increase in multi-family construction was offset by a decline in single-detached units. Construction activity continues to slow, as year-to-date housing starts remain lower than last year's levels in both the single-detached and multi-family segments of the market. The relatively slow pace of economic recovery and elevated inventories have caused builders to slow down production.

Regina
The pace of total housing starts in Regina slowed in August, following a significantly pullback in multi-family production. While the inventory of newly completed and unsold houses has continued to decline, it remains historically high. In addition, builders are facing moderate economic growth prospects, higher construction costs and weaker new home demand. These factors have contributed to a 62% reduction in total residential construction in 2019, compared to the same period in 2018.

Guelph
New home starts in the Guelph CMA continued their upward trend for the second consecutive month. This month's increase was defined by the growth in single-detached starts, reaching a level not seen since December 2017. Following the slowdown in the single-detached sector last year, Guelph CMA is on track to see recovery in starts of this dwelling type.

Toronto
August total housing starts trended higher in Toronto for all housing types except for semi-detached. Multi-unit home starts are being led by condominium apartments breaking ground because of strong pre-construction sales over the past two-years. Despite single-detached homes trending higher in August, demand for this housing type continues to wane due to rising home ownership costs.

Peterborough
The trend in total housing starts in the Peterborough CMA stood at a 12-year high in August 2019. The increase was generated by higher trending single-detached and multi-unit starts, the latter of which have been trending higher since March. Apartment starts have already surpassed any annual totals in the last 25 years.

Gatineau
Despite a temporary slowdown in August, year-to-date housing starts in the Gatineau CMA have shown strong growth, sitting 58% higher than the same period last year. This significant gain was attributable mainly to the rise in rental housing starts in the Plateau neighbourhood. The aging of the population and the low vacancy rate have continued to stimulate starts of this type in the Gatineau area.

Halifax
Total housing starts in Halifax dropped in August relative to the same month last year. This was due to fewer new apartment starts whereas single-detached construction increased over the same period.  Despite this, total housing starts in the first 8 months of 2019 are 18% higher than the same period last year. It is no surprise the number of new construction so far this year is the highest on record given the very strong housing demand in both resale and rental markets.

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 226,639 units in August, up 1.9% from 222,467 units in July. The SAAR of urban starts increased by 2.0% in August to 213,663 units. Multiple urban starts decreased by 1.4% to 160,388 units in August while single-detached urban starts increased by 13.6% to 53,275 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 12,976 units.

Preliminary Housing Starts data are also available in English and French through our website and through CMHC's Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Preliminary Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


August 2018

August 2019

%

August 2018

August 2019

%

August 2018

August 2019

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

58

50

-14

22

19

-14

80

69

-14

P.E.I.   

33

17

-48

23

49

113

56

66

18

N.S.   

116

180

55

305

229

-25

421

409

-3

N.B.   

91

100

10

37

231

##

128

331

159

Atlantic

298

347

16

387

528

36

685

875

28

Qc

433

433

-

1,421

2,575

81

1,854

3,008

62

Ont.   

1,865

2,209

18

3,657

5,107

40

5,522

7,316

32

Man.   

238

174

-27

503

310

-38

741

484

-35

Sask.   

99

101

2

159

142

-11

258

243

-6

Alta.   

1,016

971

-4

1,778

1,608

-10

2,794

2,579

-8

Prairies

1,353

1,246

-8

2,440

2,060

-16

3,793

3,306

-13

B.C.   

794

685

-14

3,018

2,421

-20

3,812

3,106

-19

Canada (10,000+)

4,743

4,920

4

10,923

12,691

16

15,666

17,611

12

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

23

28

22

9

69

##

32

97

203

Barrie

103

45

-56

11

29

164

114

74

-35

Belleville

39

50

28

29

23

-21

68

73

7

Brantford

70

55

-21

16

14

-13

86

69

-20

Calgary

403

337

-16

693

714

3

1,096

1,051

-4

Edmonton

415

440

6

971

812

-16

1,386

1,252

-10

Greater Sudbury

17

29

71

4

22

450

21

51

143

Guelph

12

39

225

116

186

60

128

225

76

Halifax

75

119

59

267

203

-24

342

322

-6

Hamilton

53

147

177

158

68

-57

211

215

2

Kelowna

31

33

6

295

441

49

326

474

45

Kingston

18

46

156

12

222

##

30

268

##

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

46

70

52

109

772

##

155

842

443

Lethbridge

23

36

57

34

14

-59

57

50

-12

London

55

164

198

39

419

##

94

583

##

Moncton

27

32

19

22

120

445

49

152

210

Montréal

127

172

35

798

1,859

133

925

2,031

120

Oshawa

79

70

-11

176

29

-84

255

99

-61

Ottawa-Gatineau

376

302

-20

765

398

-48

1,141

700

-39

Gatineau

59

45

-24

141

48

-66

200

93

-54

Ottawa

317

257

-19

624

350

-44

941

607

-35

Peterborough

28

42

50

15

13

-13

43

55

28

Québec

52

44

-15

165

463

181

217

507

134

Regina

33

28

-15

29

5

-83

62

33

-47

Saguenay

15

29

93

23

10

-57

38

39

3

St. Catharines-Niagara

58

121

109

37

137

270

95

258

172

Saint John

22

20

-9

0

43

##

22

63

186

St. John's

43

36

-16

8

16

100

51

52

2

Saskatoon

53

59

11

114

111

-3

167

170

2

Sherbrooke

6

14

133

30

34

13

36

48

33

Thunder Bay

23

17

-26

12

4

-67

35

21

-40

Toronto

523

557

7

1,971

2,574

31

2,494

3,131

26

Trois-Rivières

7

12

71

2

17

##

9

29

222

Vancouver

431

326

-24

1,663

1,356

-18

2,094

1,682

-20

Victoria

66

56

-15

514

83

-84

580

139

-76

Windsor

58

62

7

65

77

18

123

139

13

Winnipeg

203

142

-30

480

256

-47

683

398

-42

Total

3,613

3,779

5

9,652

11,613

20

13,265

15,392

16

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

Preliminary Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)

Single-Detached

All Others

Total


July 2019

August 2019

%

July 2019

August 2019

%

July 2019

August 2019

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

367

432

18

84

210

150

451

642

42

P.E.I.   

212

175

-17

1,488

588

-60

1,700

763

-55

N.S.   

1,396

2,024

45

2,172

2,691

24

3,568

4,715

32

N.B.   

655

773

18

1,863

2,765

48

2,518

3,538

41

Qc  

6,067

6,089

0

41,472

42,683

3

47,539

48,772

3

Ont.   

19,205

23,320

21

49,134

58,137

18

68,339

81,457

19

Man.   

2,068

1,821

-12

3,720

3,720

-

5,788

5,541

-4

Sask.   

877

1,081

23

444

1,704

284

1,321

2,785

111

Alta.   

8,609

9,810

14

18,860

18,778

0

27,469

28,588

4

B.C.   

7,422

7,750

4

43,433

29,112

-33

50,855

36,862

-28

Canada (10,000+)

46,878

53,275

14

162,670

160,388

-1

209,548

213,663

2

Canada (All Areas)

56,541

62,969

11

165,925

163,671

-1

222,467

226,639

2

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

308

297

-4

2,616

828

-68

2,924

1,125

-62

Barrie

230

361

57

384

348

-9

614

709

15

Belleville

438

455

4

96

276

188

534

731

37

Brantford

518

422

-19

168

168

-

686

590

-14

Calgary

3,227

3,695

15

4,896

8,568

75

8,123

12,263

51

Edmonton

4,057

4,445

10

11,856

9,744

-18

15,913

14,189

-11

Greater Sudbury

139

206

48

216

264

22

355

470

32

Guelph

300

460

53

636

2,232

251

936

2,692

188

Halifax

779

1,142

47

1,776

2,436

37

2,555

3,578

40

Hamilton

405

1,320

226

1,020

816

-20

1,425

2,136

50

Kelowna

579

552

-5

888

5,292

496

1,467

5,844

298

Kingston

252

443

76

732

2,664

264

984

3,107

216

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

996

1,066

7

4,164

9,264

122

5,160

10,330

100

Lethbridge

356

441

24

1,284

168

-87

1,640

609

-63

London

1,470

1,430

-3

1,488

5,028

238

2,958

6,458

118

Moncton

189

261

38

1,068

1,440

35

1,257

1,701

35

Montréal

2,561

2,502

-2

22,358

23,024

3

24,919

25,526

2

Oshawa

993

959

-3

504

348

-31

1,497

1,307

-13

Ottawa-Gatineau

3,145

3,129

-1

6,948

4,776

-31

10,093

7,905

-22

Gatineau

423

459

9

3,072

576

-81

3,495

1,035

-70

Ottawa

2,722

2,670

-2

3,876

4,200

8

6,598

6,870

4

Peterborough

138

341

147

1,140

156

-86

1,278

497

-61

Québec

801

572

-29

8,148

5,556

-32

8,949

6,128

-32

Regina

194

268

38

60

60

-

254

328

29

Saguenay

146

229

57

120

120

-

266

349

31

St. Catharines-Niagara

636

1,300

104

636

1,644

158

1,272

2,944

131

Saint John

190

162

-15

0

516

##

190

678

257

St. John's

243

316

30

72

192

167

315

508

61

Saskatoon

524

642

23

192

1,332

##

716

1,974

176

Sherbrooke

382

369

-3

660

408

-38

1,042

777

-25

Thunder Bay

57

95

67

108

48

-56

165

143

-13

Toronto

5,169

5,970

15

27,780

30,888

11

32,949

36,858

12

Trois-Rivières

224

250

12

384

204

-47

608

454

-25

Vancouver

3,599

3,586

0

28,236

16,272

-42

31,835

19,858

-38

Victoria

527

649

23

3,132

996

-68

3,659

1,645

-55

Windsor

763

599

-21

4,020

924

-77

4,783

1,523

-68

Winnipeg

1,757

1,458

-17

2,952

3,072

4

4,709

4,530

-4

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Angelina Ritacco, Media Relations, CMHC, 416-218-3320, aritacco@cmhc-schl.gc.ca

