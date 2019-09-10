Canadian housing starts trended higher in August

"The national trend in housing starts increased in August," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Higher trending single-detached starts in urban centres in July and August following roughly a year of declines combined with higher-trending multi-family units in August to push the total starts trend to its highest level since June 2018".

Monthly Highlights

Vancouver

Vancouver Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) housing starts trended lower in August. Compared to the same month last year, both multi-unit and single-detached home starts declined by over 17% in the CMA. However, the year-to-date starts in the CMA remained fairly stable due to a decline in singles starts which was offset by an increase in the multi-units segment.

Calgary

Total housing starts in the Calgary CMA declined in August 2019 compared to the same month last year as an increase in multi-family construction was offset by a decline in single-detached units. Construction activity continues to slow, as year-to-date housing starts remain lower than last year's levels in both the single-detached and multi-family segments of the market. The relatively slow pace of economic recovery and elevated inventories have caused builders to slow down production.

Regina

The pace of total housing starts in Regina slowed in August, following a significantly pullback in multi-family production. While the inventory of newly completed and unsold houses has continued to decline, it remains historically high. In addition, builders are facing moderate economic growth prospects, higher construction costs and weaker new home demand. These factors have contributed to a 62% reduction in total residential construction in 2019, compared to the same period in 2018.

Guelph

New home starts in the Guelph CMA continued their upward trend for the second consecutive month. This month's increase was defined by the growth in single-detached starts, reaching a level not seen since December 2017. Following the slowdown in the single-detached sector last year, Guelph CMA is on track to see recovery in starts of this dwelling type.

Toronto

August total housing starts trended higher in Toronto for all housing types except for semi-detached. Multi-unit home starts are being led by condominium apartments breaking ground because of strong pre-construction sales over the past two-years. Despite single-detached homes trending higher in August, demand for this housing type continues to wane due to rising home ownership costs.

Peterborough

The trend in total housing starts in the Peterborough CMA stood at a 12-year high in August 2019. The increase was generated by higher trending single-detached and multi-unit starts, the latter of which have been trending higher since March. Apartment starts have already surpassed any annual totals in the last 25 years.

Gatineau

Despite a temporary slowdown in August, year-to-date housing starts in the Gatineau CMA have shown strong growth, sitting 58% higher than the same period last year. This significant gain was attributable mainly to the rise in rental housing starts in the Plateau neighbourhood. The aging of the population and the low vacancy rate have continued to stimulate starts of this type in the Gatineau area.

Halifax

Total housing starts in Halifax dropped in August relative to the same month last year. This was due to fewer new apartment starts whereas single-detached construction increased over the same period. Despite this, total housing starts in the first 8 months of 2019 are 18% higher than the same period last year. It is no surprise the number of new construction so far this year is the highest on record given the very strong housing demand in both resale and rental markets.

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 226,639 units in August, up 1.9% from 222,467 units in July. The SAAR of urban starts increased by 2.0% in August to 213,663 units. Multiple urban starts decreased by 1.4% to 160,388 units in August while single-detached urban starts increased by 13.6% to 53,275 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 12,976 units.

Preliminary Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over

Single-Detached All Others Total



August 2018 August 2019 % August 2018 August 2019 % August 2018 August 2019 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L. 58 50 -14 22 19 -14 80 69 -14 P.E.I. 33 17 -48 23 49 113 56 66 18 N.S. 116 180 55 305 229 -25 421 409 -3 N.B. 91 100 10 37 231 ## 128 331 159 Atlantic 298 347 16 387 528 36 685 875 28 Qc 433 433 - 1,421 2,575 81 1,854 3,008 62 Ont. 1,865 2,209 18 3,657 5,107 40 5,522 7,316 32 Man. 238 174 -27 503 310 -38 741 484 -35 Sask. 99 101 2 159 142 -11 258 243 -6 Alta. 1,016 971 -4 1,778 1,608 -10 2,794 2,579 -8 Prairies 1,353 1,246 -8 2,440 2,060 -16 3,793 3,306 -13 B.C. 794 685 -14 3,018 2,421 -20 3,812 3,106 -19 Canada (10,000+) 4,743 4,920 4 10,923 12,691 16 15,666 17,611 12 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 23 28 22 9 69 ## 32 97 203 Barrie 103 45 -56 11 29 164 114 74 -35 Belleville 39 50 28 29 23 -21 68 73 7 Brantford 70 55 -21 16 14 -13 86 69 -20 Calgary 403 337 -16 693 714 3 1,096 1,051 -4 Edmonton 415 440 6 971 812 -16 1,386 1,252 -10 Greater Sudbury 17 29 71 4 22 450 21 51 143 Guelph 12 39 225 116 186 60 128 225 76 Halifax 75 119 59 267 203 -24 342 322 -6 Hamilton 53 147 177 158 68 -57 211 215 2 Kelowna 31 33 6 295 441 49 326 474 45 Kingston 18 46 156 12 222 ## 30 268 ## Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 46 70 52 109 772 ## 155 842 443 Lethbridge 23 36 57 34 14 -59 57 50 -12 London 55 164 198 39 419 ## 94 583 ## Moncton 27 32 19 22 120 445 49 152 210 Montréal 127 172 35 798 1,859 133 925 2,031 120 Oshawa 79 70 -11 176 29 -84 255 99 -61 Ottawa-Gatineau 376 302 -20 765 398 -48 1,141 700 -39 Gatineau 59 45 -24 141 48 -66 200 93 -54 Ottawa 317 257 -19 624 350 -44 941 607 -35 Peterborough 28 42 50 15 13 -13 43 55 28 Québec 52 44 -15 165 463 181 217 507 134 Regina 33 28 -15 29 5 -83 62 33 -47 Saguenay 15 29 93 23 10 -57 38 39 3 St. Catharines-Niagara 58 121 109 37 137 270 95 258 172 Saint John 22 20 -9 0 43 ## 22 63 186 St. John's 43 36 -16 8 16 100 51 52 2 Saskatoon 53 59 11 114 111 -3 167 170 2 Sherbrooke 6 14 133 30 34 13 36 48 33 Thunder Bay 23 17 -26 12 4 -67 35 21 -40 Toronto 523 557 7 1,971 2,574 31 2,494 3,131 26 Trois-Rivières 7 12 71 2 17 ## 9 29 222 Vancouver 431 326 -24 1,663 1,356 -18 2,094 1,682 -20 Victoria 66 56 -15 514 83 -84 580 139 -76 Windsor 58 62 7 65 77 18 123 139 13 Winnipeg 203 142 -30 480 256 -47 683 398 -42 Total 3,613 3,779 5 9,652 11,613 20 13,265 15,392 16 Data based on 2016 Census Definitions. Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value



Preliminary Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)

Single-Detached All Others Total



July 2019 August 2019 % July 2019 August 2019 % July 2019 August 2019 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L. 367 432 18 84 210 150 451 642 42 P.E.I. 212 175 -17 1,488 588 -60 1,700 763 -55 N.S. 1,396 2,024 45 2,172 2,691 24 3,568 4,715 32 N.B. 655 773 18 1,863 2,765 48 2,518 3,538 41 Qc 6,067 6,089 0 41,472 42,683 3 47,539 48,772 3 Ont. 19,205 23,320 21 49,134 58,137 18 68,339 81,457 19 Man. 2,068 1,821 -12 3,720 3,720 - 5,788 5,541 -4 Sask. 877 1,081 23 444 1,704 284 1,321 2,785 111 Alta. 8,609 9,810 14 18,860 18,778 0 27,469 28,588 4 B.C. 7,422 7,750 4 43,433 29,112 -33 50,855 36,862 -28 Canada (10,000+) 46,878 53,275 14 162,670 160,388 -1 209,548 213,663 2 Canada (All Areas) 56,541 62,969 11 165,925 163,671 -1 222,467 226,639 2 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 308 297 -4 2,616 828 -68 2,924 1,125 -62 Barrie 230 361 57 384 348 -9 614 709 15 Belleville 438 455 4 96 276 188 534 731 37 Brantford 518 422 -19 168 168 - 686 590 -14 Calgary 3,227 3,695 15 4,896 8,568 75 8,123 12,263 51 Edmonton 4,057 4,445 10 11,856 9,744 -18 15,913 14,189 -11 Greater Sudbury 139 206 48 216 264 22 355 470 32 Guelph 300 460 53 636 2,232 251 936 2,692 188 Halifax 779 1,142 47 1,776 2,436 37 2,555 3,578 40 Hamilton 405 1,320 226 1,020 816 -20 1,425 2,136 50 Kelowna 579 552 -5 888 5,292 496 1,467 5,844 298 Kingston 252 443 76 732 2,664 264 984 3,107 216 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 996 1,066 7 4,164 9,264 122 5,160 10,330 100 Lethbridge 356 441 24 1,284 168 -87 1,640 609 -63 London 1,470 1,430 -3 1,488 5,028 238 2,958 6,458 118 Moncton 189 261 38 1,068 1,440 35 1,257 1,701 35 Montréal 2,561 2,502 -2 22,358 23,024 3 24,919 25,526 2 Oshawa 993 959 -3 504 348 -31 1,497 1,307 -13 Ottawa-Gatineau 3,145 3,129 -1 6,948 4,776 -31 10,093 7,905 -22 Gatineau 423 459 9 3,072 576 -81 3,495 1,035 -70 Ottawa 2,722 2,670 -2 3,876 4,200 8 6,598 6,870 4 Peterborough 138 341 147 1,140 156 -86 1,278 497 -61 Québec 801 572 -29 8,148 5,556 -32 8,949 6,128 -32 Regina 194 268 38 60 60 - 254 328 29 Saguenay 146 229 57 120 120 - 266 349 31 St. Catharines-Niagara 636 1,300 104 636 1,644 158 1,272 2,944 131 Saint John 190 162 -15 0 516 ## 190 678 257 St. John's 243 316 30 72 192 167 315 508 61 Saskatoon 524 642 23 192 1,332 ## 716 1,974 176 Sherbrooke 382 369 -3 660 408 -38 1,042 777 -25 Thunder Bay 57 95 67 108 48 -56 165 143 -13 Toronto 5,169 5,970 15 27,780 30,888 11 32,949 36,858 12 Trois-Rivières 224 250 12 384 204 -47 608 454 -25 Vancouver 3,599 3,586 0 28,236 16,272 -42 31,835 19,858 -38 Victoria 527 649 23 3,132 996 -68 3,659 1,645 -55 Windsor 763 599 -21 4,020 924 -77 4,783 1,523 -68 Winnipeg 1,757 1,458 -17 2,952 3,072 4 4,709 4,530 -4 Data based on 2016 Census Definitions. Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value



