OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 204,376 units in July 2020, up from 199,778 units in June 2020, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

"The national trend in housing starts increased for a second month in July," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Higher multi-family starts in major urban areas, including Toronto, Vancouver and oil-producing centres in the Prairies drove the national increase. Following declines in previous months from COVID-19 measures, higher activity in June and July leaves the trend in housing starts in line with the long-run average level of housing starts. We expect national starts to trend lower in the near term as a result of the negative impact of COVID-19 on economic and housing indicators."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 245,604 units in July, an increase of 15.8% from 212,095 units in June. The SAAR of urban starts increased by 17.4% in July to 231,995 units. Multiple urban starts increased by 18.8% to 184,431 units in July while single-detached urban starts increased by 12.3% to 47,564 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 13,609 units.

Preliminary Housing Starts data are also available in English and French through our website and through CMHC's Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets.

Like many other government organizations, businesses and individuals, we are closely following developments around COVID-19. The monthly release of our Preliminary Housing Starts data will continue as planned. CMHC will report any impact on our ability to collect housing data.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Preliminary Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




July
2019

July
2020

%

July
2019

July
2020

%

July
2019

July
2020

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

40

56

40

14

13

-7

54

69

28

P.E.I.   


27

27

-

124

14

-89

151

41

-73

N.S.   


141

152

8

176

492

180

317

644

103

N.B.   


105

86

-18

164

528

222

269

614

128

Atlantic

313

321

3

478

1,047

119

791

1,368

73

Qc

615

753

22

3,232

3,974

23

3,847

4,727

23

Ont.   


1,892

2,132

13

4,254

5,258

24

6,146

7,390

20

Man.   


202

184

-9

324

363

12

526

547

4

Sask.   


76

127

67

39

570

##

115

697

##

Alta.   


828

690

-17

1,643

1,273

-23

2,471

1,963

-21

Prairies

1,106

1,001

-9

2,006

2,206

10

3,112

3,207

3

B.C.   


682

642

-6

3,495

2,777

-21

4,177

3,419

-18

Canada (10,000+)

4,608

4,849

5

13,465

15,262

13

18,073

20,111

11

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

28

23

-18

218

16

-93

246

39

-84

Barrie

43

32

-26

32

16

-50

75

48

-36

Belleville

49

56

14

8

8

-

57

64

12

Brantford

74

54

-27

14

43

207

88

97

10

Calgary

283

241

-15

408

496

22

691

737

7

Edmonton

373

333

-11

988

607

-39

1,361

940

-31

Greater Sudbury

26

17

-35

18

12

-33

44

29

-34

Guelph

25

19

-24

53

0

-100

78

19

-76

Halifax

81

101

25

148

473

220

229

574

151

Hamilton

39

34

-13

85

547

##

124

581

369

Kelowna

48

34

-29

74

256

246

122

290

138

Kingston

28

26

-7

61

82

34

89

108

21

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

68

93

37

347

79

-77

415

172

-59

Lethbridge

36

23

-36

107

78

-27

143

101

-29

London

151

222

47

124

109

-12

275

331

20

Moncton

31

26

-16

89

370

316

120

396

230

Montréal

247

259

5

1,867

2,776

49

2,114

3,035

44

Oshawa

99

56

-43

42

86

105

141

142

1

Ottawa-Gatineau

320

386

21

579

592

2

899

978

9

Gatineau

44

63

43

256

175

-32

300

238

-21

Ottawa

276

323

17

323

417

29

599

740

24

Peterborough

17

26

53

95

2

-98

112

28

-75

Québec

70

96

37

679

476

-30

749

572

-24

Regina

19

22

16

5

56

##

24

78

225

Saguenay

15

38

153

10

46

360

25

84

236

St. Catharines-Niagara

72

122

69

53

155

192

125

277

122

Saint John

26

19

-27

0

78

##

26

97

273

St. John's

25

44

76

6

10

67

31

54

74

Saskatoon

51

95

86

16

498

##

67

593

##

Sherbrooke

26

39

50

55

62

13

81

101

25

Thunder Bay

9

13

44

9

6

-33

18

19

6

Toronto

456

652

43

2,315

3,469

50

2,771

4,121

49

Trois-Rivières

18

21

17

32

56

75

50

77

54

Vancouver

345

315

-9

2,353

1,764

-25

2,698

2,079

-23

Victoria

46

80

74

261

283

8

307

363

18

Windsor

86

41

-52

335

45

-87

421

86

-80

Winnipeg

169

141

-17

246

341

39

415

482

16

Total

3,499

3,799

9

11,732

13,993

19

15,231

17,792

17

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.
















Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC
















## not calculable / extreme value







Preliminary Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


June
2020

July
2020

%

June
2020

July
2020

%

June
2020

July
2020

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

260

486

87

115

147

28

375

633

69

P.E.I.   


216

218

1

1,608

168

-90

1,824

386

-79

N.S.   


1,180

1,441

22

1,043

5,876

463

2,223

7,317

229

N.B.   


587

530

-10

1,736

6,117

252

2,323

6,647

186

Qc  


6,630

7,301

10

48,068

50,763

6

54,698

58,064

6

Ont.   


17,500

21,252

21

59,013

61,745

5

76,513

82,997

8

Man.   


1,690

1,834

9

5,340

4,356

-18

7,030

6,190

-12

Sask.   


800

1,012

27

1,512

6,840

352

2,312

7,852

240

Alta.   


7,068

6,832

-3

7,154

15,099

111

14,222

21,931

54

B.C.   


6,418

6,658

4

29,636

33,320

12

36,054

39,978

11

Canada (10,000+)

42,349

47,564

12

155,225

184,431

19

197,574

231,995

17

Canada (All Areas)

51,634

57,429

11

160,462

188,176

17

212,095

245,604

16

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

286

287

0

300

192

-36

586

479

-18

Barrie

411

199

-52

2,472

192

-92

2,883

391

-86

Belleville

268

514

92

120

96

-20

388

610

57

Brantford

425

419

-1

144

516

258

569

935

64

Calgary

2,328

2,841

22

2,484

5,952

140

4,812

8,793

83

Edmonton

3,471

3,432

-1

3,468

7,284

110

6,939

10,716

54

Greater Sudbury

126

99

-21

48

144

200

174

243

40

Guelph

94

237

152

144

0

-100

238

237

0

Halifax

744

1,019

37

684

5,676

##

1,428

6,695

369

Hamilton

329

336

2

2,376

6,564

176

2,705

6,900

155

Kelowna

226

385

70

2,628

3,072

17

2,854

3,457

21

Kingston

202

230

14

576

984

71

778

1,214

56

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

709

1,266

79

6,672

948

-86

7,381

2,214

-70

Lethbridge

186

192

3

840

936

11

1,026

1,128

10

London

1,429

1,918

34

1,212

1,308

8

2,641

3,226

22

Moncton

194

158

-19

1,128

4,440

294

1,322

4,598

248

Montréal

2,310

2,554

11

37,122

33,194

-11

39,432

35,748

-9

Oshawa

412

539

31

1,212

1,032

-15

1,624

1,571

-3

Ottawa-Gatineau

2,882

3,510

22

7,980

7,104

-11

10,862

10,614

-2

Gatineau

338

558

65

3,312

2,100

-37

3,650

2,658

-27

Ottawa

2,544

2,952

16

4,668

5,004

7

7,212

7,956

10

Peterborough

120

179

49

0

24

##

120

203

69

Québec

805

1,016

26

10,536

5,712

-46

11,341

6,728

-41

Regina

116

236

103

156

672

331

272

908

234

Saguenay

212

302

42

276

552

100

488

854

75

St. Catharines-Niagara

1,440

1,201

-17

2,988

1,860

-38

4,428

3,061

-31

Saint John

122

144

18

348

936

169

470

1,080

130

St. John's

199

399

101

108

120

11

307

519

69

Saskatoon

582

800

37

1,344

5,976

345

1,926

6,776

252

Sherbrooke

382

578

51

3,744

744

-80

4,126

1,322

-68

Thunder Bay

89

83

-7

264

72

-73

353

155

-56

Toronto

5,970

6,838

15

33,816

41,628

23

39,786

48,466

22

Trois-Rivières

179

232

30

816

672

-18

995

904

-9

Vancouver

3,355

3,227

-4

20,196

21,168

5

23,551

24,395

4

Victoria

748

765

2

1,608

3,396

111

2,356

4,161

77

Windsor

616

421

-32

1,212

540

-55

1,828

961

-47

Winnipeg

1,344

1,436

7

5,028

4,092

-19

6,372

5,528

-13

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

















Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

















## not calculable / extreme value








