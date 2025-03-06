A March 20 show will celebrate the rich diversity of La Francophonie and will showcase French Canadian artists, who make our culture shine through their music.

OTTAWA, ON, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - To celebrate the International Day of La Francophonie, Canadian Heritage and the Dialogue Network are organizing a show featuring French Canadian artists.

Today, the Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety, unveiled the schedule for the show, which will take place March 20 at La Cité in Ottawa, and will be free of charge online.

The show will celebrate the rich diversity of our Francophone culture. It will showcase French Canadian talent, who make our culture shine through their music. The show features dynamic artists who embody the vitality and diversity of Canada's Francophone music scene.

Guyaume Boulianne – a spellbinding voice of contemporary French songs

– a spellbinding voice of contemporary French songs Yao – an artist at the crossroads of slam, hip-hop and song

– an artist at the crossroads of slam, hip-hop and song Andrina Turenne – a passionate performer with mixed-race roots

– a passionate performer with mixed-race roots Senaya – an enchanting fusion of soul, jazz and world music

– an enchanting fusion of soul, jazz and world music Surprise emerging artist – an emerging talent already making their mark in the music world

Whether you're a music fan, culture lover or simply curious about new artists, reserve the date now.

The show takes place March 20 from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. (EST). Seating at La Cité is by invitation only. No registration is required for online viewing. The show will be broadcast in French, with simultaneous interpretation in English.

Visit the Canadian Heritage website for complete program and webcast links.

Quotes

"The International Day of La Francophonie is an opportunity to celebrate the rich diversity of our Francophone culture. Music brings us together, allowing us to honour our language and heritage. I invite all Canadians to join us in proudly highlighting our Francophone identity."

– The Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety

"The Dialogue Network is proud to partner with Canadian Heritage in highlighting the International Day of La Francophonie. Through music, we celebrate the vitality and diversity of Francophone talent throughout the country. This show is a unique chance to shine a light these artists and reaffirm our commitment to a diverse and inclusive Francophonie."

– Ajà Besler, Executive Director, Dialogue Network

Quick Facts

March 20 is the International Day of La Francophonie. It is celebrated every year during the Month of La Francophonie, to celebrate the French language and Francophone culture.

Founded in 2004, the Dialogue Network's mission is to engage in lasting dialogue within the Francophonie and with all of Canada's diversity. It coordinates collaborative projects, like Rendez-vous de la Francophonie organizes awareness activities, implements and supports research projects and employs innovative approaches to encouraging collaboration between organizations, institutions and government agencies.

Solidly established in the National Capital Region and Eastern Ontario for a quarter-century, La Cité is the largest French-language college of applied arts and technology in Ontario. Its mission is to train a skilled, committed and creative workforce capable of contributing to the economic, social and cultural development of French Ontario and society as a whole, in a Francophone environment.

