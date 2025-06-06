The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Eid al-Adha.

OTTAWA, ON, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, issued the following statement:

Today, Muslim communities in Canada and around the world are marking Eid al-Adha.

This sacred day in the Islamic calendar celebrates the conclusion of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, known as the Hajj. It is observed with morning prayers, social and family gatherings, festive meals and charitable donations to the most vulnerable people in our society.

The spirit of Eid al-Adha—meaning the Feast of Sacrifice or Greater Eid—is one of happiness and gratitude. Yet it comes at a time of ongoing war and conflict, bringing fear and anxiety to Canadians with loved ones in Gaza, the West Bank, Sudan and many other regions. Canada remains committed to supporting ceasefire efforts in Gaza, as well as the urgent safe and unimpeded access to humanitarian aid for civilians.

This year, the holiday also coincides with the fourth anniversary of the tragic terrorist attack on a Canadian Muslim family killed in London, Ontario on June 6, 2021. Fondly remembered as "Our London Family," their lives were taken simply because they were Muslim, in a horrifying act of Islamophobia.

Our government stands with the community in London, with all those affected by this tragedy, and with all victims of Islamophobia and every form of hatred. We are committed to ensuring that all Canadians feel safe and protected in their communities. This includes providing at-risk communities with access to financial support to protect their gathering spaces and to launch local initiatives that bring Canadians together and combat racism. We also continue to work with Canada's Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, Amira Elghawaby, to fight Islamophobia, including with The Canadian Guide on Understanding and Combatting Islamophobia: For a more inclusive Canada.

The Canadian identity is rooted in our diversity. Canada is stronger because of its people, their different backgrounds, and the stories that make our mosaic one of the most vibrant and unique in the world.

On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish all Muslims in Canada a happy Eid al-Adha, celebrated in unity, solidarity and peace.

Eid Mubarak!

"!عيد مبارك

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

