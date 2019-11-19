Canadian Delegation to Accompany Governor General on Visit to Lithuania and Estonia

OTTAWA, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will visit Lithuania from November 24 to 26, 2019, and Estonia from November 26 to 28, 2019.

Canadian leaders from the fields of science, research, innovation, start-ups, cyber and international security, trade, sports and arts will enhance relations with their Lithuanian and Estonian counterparts.

OFFICIAL DELEGATION

Kevin Rex

Ambassador of Canada to Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania

Mona Nemer

Chief Science Advisor of Canada

Francis Bilodeau

Acting Chief Information Officer of Canada

Stewart Wheeler

Chief of Protocol of Canada

Robert Fry

Director General, European Affairs, Global Affairs Canada

ACCOMPANYING DELEGATION

Harry Jaako

President, Discovery Capital

Kerson Leong

Violinist

Sheldon Levy

President, Innovation Outcomes

Derek Manky

Chief, Security Insights & Global Threat Alliances at Fortinet

Beckie Scott

Olympian and Chair, World Anti-Doping Agency's Athlete Committee

Founder and CEO, Spirit North

Sarah Shoker

Post-doctoral Fellow, University of Waterloo and Founder, Glassbox Inc.

The biographies of the accompanying delegation will be available online at www.gg.ca at a later date.



Members of the public can follow the Governor General's visit to Lithuania and Estonia on our social media platforms by using #GGInternational and by visiting www.gg.ca.

Follow GGJuliePayette and RideauHall on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

