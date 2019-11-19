Canadian Delegation to Accompany Governor General on Visit to Lithuania and Estonia Français
Nov 19, 2019, 08:53 ET
OTTAWA, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will visit Lithuania from November 24 to 26, 2019, and Estonia from November 26 to 28, 2019.
Canadian leaders from the fields of science, research, innovation, start-ups, cyber and international security, trade, sports and arts will enhance relations with their Lithuanian and Estonian counterparts.
OFFICIAL DELEGATION
Kevin Rex
Ambassador of Canada to Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania
Mona Nemer
Chief Science Advisor of Canada
Francis Bilodeau
Acting Chief Information Officer of Canada
Stewart Wheeler
Chief of Protocol of Canada
Robert Fry
Director General, European Affairs, Global Affairs Canada
ACCOMPANYING DELEGATION
Harry Jaako
President, Discovery Capital
Kerson Leong
Violinist
Sheldon Levy
President, Innovation Outcomes
Derek Manky
Chief, Security Insights & Global Threat Alliances at Fortinet
Beckie Scott
Olympian and Chair, World Anti-Doping Agency's Athlete Committee
Founder and CEO, Spirit North
Sarah Shoker
Post-doctoral Fellow, University of Waterloo and Founder, Glassbox Inc.
The biographies of the accompanying delegation will be available online at www.gg.ca at a later date.
Members of the public can follow the Governor General's visit to Lithuania and Estonia on our social media platforms by using #GGInternational and by visiting www.gg.ca.
Follow GGJuliePayette and RideauHall on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
SOURCE Governor General of Canada
For further information: Media information: Josephine Laframboise, Rideau Hall Press Office, 613-668-1929 (mobile), josephine.laframboise@gg.ca
Share this article