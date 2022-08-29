DARTMOUTH, NS, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Darren Fisher, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for Dartmouth—Cole Harbour, officially welcomed Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Capt Jacques Cartier to the fleet, on behalf of the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.

A dockside ceremony was held at the vessel's homeport, the Canadian Coast Guard's base in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. Parliamentary Secretary Fisher and Halifax West Member of Parliament, Lena Metlege Diab, were joined by Andy Smith, Deputy Commissioner – Shipbuilding and Materiel of the Canadian Coast Guard and Gary Ivany, Assistant Commissioner of the Canadian Coast Guard Atlantic Region for the occasion. The ceremony also included the traditional breaking of a bottle on the ship's bow by the vessel sponsor, Faith Scattolon.

In maritime tradition, the vessel sponsor is a civilian who participates in a vessel naming ceremony and takes an ongoing interest in the vessel's operations. The Canadian Coast Guard is proud to have Faith Scattolon as the vessel sponsor for the CCGS Capt Jacques Cartier. Ms. Scattolon joined Fisheries and Oceans Canada in 1981 and was instrumental in the development of the Oceans Branch and implementing the Oceans Act in the Maritimes. This success led to her holding senior leadership roles within Fisheries and Oceans Canada, eventually becoming Regional Director General. She is also an active volunteer within her community, having worked with Special Olympics Dartmouth and other organizations for many years.

The CCGS Capt Jacques Cartier, like its two sister ships the CCGS Sir John Franklin and the CCGS John Cabot, is an Offshore Fisheries Science Vessel equipped to support scientists in the collection and analysis of data on Canada's marine ecosystems and the impacts of climate change. The vessel features a full suite of state-of-the-art systems, including high-tech fishing trawls and four science labs. In addition to performing key science work, this vessel also performs other essential services such as search and rescue, environmental response, maritime security, and humanitarian missions.

Quotes

"I am honoured to welcome the CCGS Capt Jacques Cartier into service, as part of the National Shipbuilding Strategy to renew Canada's federal fleet. The investment represented by this vessel ensures that scientists have access to the tools they need to efficiently and effectively monitor Canada's fisheries for years to come. "

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"The CCGS Capt Jacques Cartier, built under the National Shipbuilding Strategy, will help provide the modern tools for marine science on Canada's coasts while being equipped to support environmental response and search and rescue operations. With new vessels like this one, we are ensuring the dedicated employees of the Coast Guard have the equipment they need to carry out their work. Welcome to the CCGS Capt Jacques Cartier!"

Darren Fisher, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for Dartmouth—Cole Harbour

"Today is another proud day for the Canadian Coast Guard as we dedicate the last of the three new Offshore Fisheries Science Vessels to the Canadian Coast Guard fleet. These Canadian-built vessels will serve as dedicated science platforms, allowing Canadian Coast Guard crews and Fisheries and Oceans Canada scientists to carry out their important missions."

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner of the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

Jacques Cartier was a 16 th century explorer of the Maritimes and the St. Lawrence River.

CCGS Capt Jacques Cartier was accepted into the Canadian Coast Guard fleet in November 2019, this marked the second large vessel delivered under the National Shipbuilding Strategy.

was accepted into the Canadian Coast Guard fleet in , this marked the second large vessel delivered under the National Shipbuilding Strategy. The Offshore Fisheries Science Vessels are the first full class of ships to be delivered by Seaspan's Vancouver Shipyards, as part of the non-combat package under the National Shipbuilding Strategy.

This Offshore Fisheries Science Vessel class of vessels are named after European explorers who made a significant contribution to the early post-contact history of Canada .

. The three Offshore Fisheries Science Vessels are now in service on the east and west coasts of Canada . They support scientific research such as:

. They support scientific research such as: fishing and acoustic surveys of fish and invertebrates;



collecting information on the abundance and distribution of marine species; and,



collecting data on marine ecosystems and the impacts of human activity on fisheries resources and ecosystem health.

Associated Links

Stay Connected

