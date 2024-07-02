Canadian Coast Guard welcomes Governor General of Canada as Honorary Chief Commissioner

ST. JOHN'S, NL, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - For almost 50 years, the Canadian Coast Guard has bestowed the title of Honorary Chief Commissioner to the Governor General of Canada. During today's ceremony at the Canadian Coast Guard Base in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, was officially welcomed as Honorary Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Coast Guard.

Her Excellency is the first Inuk and the tenth Governor General to hold the title of Honorary Chief Commissioner since the role was established in 1976. The Canadian Coast Guard respects Her Excellency's role in Inuit-Crown, Nation-to-Nation, and government-to-government relationships, and sees this appointment as a catalyst to further welcome Indigenous perspectives into all aspects of the Canadian Coast Guard's work. The role is symbolic of the importance of building strong connections with the communities the Canadian Coast Guard serves, as well as with domestic and international partners.

The role of Honorary Chief Commissioner was created by past Governor General of Canada, the Right Honourable Jules Léger, to help raise awareness nationally about the vital work of the Canadian Coast Guard in keeping waterways and coastlines safe and accessible, and in protecting marine environments for future generations.

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard, attended today's event on behalf of the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard. Joan Marie Aylward, Lieutenant Governor of Newfoundland and Labrador, was also in attendance.

"We are grateful that Her Excellency accepts the role of Honorary Chief Commissioner and look forward to working on our shared goal of creating awareness about the contributions that the Canadian Coast Guard makes to the lives of mariners and coastal communities."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"The work of the Canadian Coast Guard touches every coast and region in our country, and the CCG strives to build awareness and relationships in the communities it serves. In Her Excellency's role to bring Canadians together, she is well-positioned to help develop a greater national understanding of the services provided by the Canadian Coast Guard to keep waterways safe and accessible, and to protect marine environments."

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard

The Honorary Chief Commissioner's flag incorporates the crest of the Royal Coat of Arms from the Governor General of Canada's personal standard and the dolphins from the Canadian Coast Guard badge.

personal standard and the dolphins from the Canadian Coast Guard badge. Previous Honorary Chief Commissioner appointments have taken place in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador , including: the Right Honourable Julie Payette (2018); the Right Honourable Michaëlle Jean (2006); and the Right Honourable Adrienne Clarkson (2002).

