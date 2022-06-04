Canadian Coast Guard welcomes 51 new graduates into its fleet

SYDNEY, NS , June 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Since 1965, the Canadian Coast Guard College in Sydney, Nova Scotia, has been providing internationally recognized training to personnel of the Canadian Coast Guard.

Today, during its first in-person graduation ceremony since 2019, the College is bidding fair winds and following seas to 51 graduates from its Officer Training Program. These new Officers have completed the 45-month program, which is delivered in both official languages and offers a choice between Navigation and Marine Engineering streams.

These graduates have persevered through ongoing disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and are now ready to serve Canadians by helping mariners in need, protecting marine ecosystems, and ensuring safe passage through Canada's waterways.

In a year full of celebration for the Canadian Coast Guard's 60th anniversary, the arrival of 51 new officers into our fleet is one more reason to celebrate. We extend sincere congratulations to all graduates, who will join their colleagues in making a positive impact in communities across Canada.

"Today's Coast Guard graduates are joining an esteemed organization that continues to serve Canadians with pride. You will serve an increasingly important role in protecting the environment and helping those in need. Congratulations on all that you have accomplished, and welcome to the Canadian Coast Guard. "

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"The Canadian Coast Guard is proud to welcome these 51 new officers into our fleet. Having gone through the program at the Canadian Coast Guard College myself, I know how much hard work and perseverance each of you has put in. Congratulations and welcome aboard!"

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard

"On behalf of the entire College faculty, staff and administration, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to all Graduates of the class of 2022. Your transformation from Officer Cadets to Officers over the last 45 months has been a pleasure to observe. I have the highest confidence that the future of the Canadian Coast Guard is in good hands for years to come. I know that you will serve your communities with integrity and make us all proud – well done!"

Dena Richardson, Executive Director, Canadian Coast Guard College

This year's graduates will be posted to Canadian Coast Guard Regions across Canada :

: 15 graduates going to the Atlantic Region



18 graduates going to the Central Region



18 graduates going to the Western Region

All Canadian Coast Guard College students receive free tuition, a training allowance, and free room and board.

Graduates of the Officer Training Program receive a Bachelor of Technology (Nautical Sciences) Degree from Cape Breton University and a Diploma from the Canadian Coast Guard College. Navigation Officers receive a Transport Canada Watchkeeping Mate Certificate, and Marine Engineering Officers receive a Fourth Class Engineering Certificate from Transport Canada.

