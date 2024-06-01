SYDNEY, NS , June 1, 2024 /CNW/ - For almost six decades, the Canadian Coast Guard College has been offering specialized marine training to talented individuals from across Canada. The Canadian Coast Guard College ensures students receive excellent instruction and develop the necessary skills to serve as Ship's Officers with the Canadian Coast Guard.

Today, the College is celebrating its 55th graduating class, welcoming 37 new Officers. The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, honoured the graduating class of 2024 during a ceremony at the Canadian Coast Guard College in Sydney, Nova Scotia. Minister Lebouthillier was joined by Parliamentary Secretary, Mike Kelloway, Deputy Minister, Annette Gibbons and Canadian Coast Guard Commissioner, Mario Pelletier.

The graduates will now set sail with the Canadian Coast Guard immediately following graduation. They will be joining vessels across the country in various positions to protect Canadians, the environment, and ensure safe navigation.

The Canadian Coast Guard College is an internationally-recognized maritime training facility that provides training and services in both official languages. Since its establishment in 1965, more than 1,500 Fleet Officers have graduated from the College.

Quotes

"Congratulations to our newest Canadian Coast Guard College graduates. It is a privilege to celebrate their achievements with them today as they embark on meaningful careers with the Canadian Coast Guard. Their determination, dedication, and commitment to serving Canadians will help us continue to protect our marine environment and ensure maritime safety in Canadian waters."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Today marks a significant milestone for the 37 new graduates of the Canadian Coast Guard College. They have shown exceptional desire, dedication and perseverance throughout their training, and they are now prepared to take on the vital responsibility of protecting our waters and coastlines. Congratulations to each graduate on this significant achievement."

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary, Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"The Canadian Coast Guard is proud to welcome this year's graduating class into its ranks. I have no doubt that our new officers will represent the Canadian Coast Guard's values with honour and distinction. Their commitment will make a meaningful difference in safeguarding our coastal waters and I wish them the utmost success and fulfillment in their endeavours ahead. Bravo Zulu!"

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard

Quick facts

Established in September 1965 , the Canadian Coast Guard College offers the opportunity to train in either Marine Navigation or Marine Engineering in its four-year Officer Training Program. The program provides Officer Cadets with a thorough understanding of ship operations and the latest in marine technology.

, the Canadian Coast Guard College offers the opportunity to train in either Marine Navigation or Marine Engineering in its four-year Officer Training Program. The program provides Officer Cadets with a thorough understanding of ship operations and the latest in marine technology. All Canadian Coast Guard College students receive free tuition, a training allowance, and free room and board.

Graduates of the Officer Training Program receive a Bachelor of Technology (Nautical Sciences) Degree from Cape Breton University and a Diploma from the Canadian Coast Guard College. Navigation Officers receive a Transport Canada Watchkeeping Mate Certificate, and Marine Engineering Officers receive a Fourth Class Engineering Certificate from Transport Canada.

and a Diploma from the Canadian Coast Guard College. Navigation Officers receive a Transport Canada Watchkeeping Mate Certificate, and Marine Engineering Officers receive a Fourth Class Engineering Certificate from Transport Canada. Canadians interested in a career with the Canadian Coast Guard are encouraged to apply to the Canadian Coast Guard College's Officer Training Program.

Associated links

