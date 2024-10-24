OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard works closely with partners every day to protect mariners, safeguard the environment, and keep waterways open. These partnerships at the community, provincial, territorial, national, and international levels are key to providing service to Canadians. The Canadian Coast Guard is always looking to strengthen those partnerships and, as such, has recently signed two new agreements with international partners.

On October 18, 2024, the Canadian Coast Guard signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the World Maritime University in Malmö, Sweden. It aims to strengthen collaboration in maritime and oceans education, training, and research. The five-year agreement will pave the way for innovative joint initiatives in maritime studies. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to sustainability, and fostering innovative solutions for the global maritime industry.

The Canadian Coast Guard College and World Maritime University share close ties, as two world-leading maritime education facilities. They work together through exchange programs, information sharing, and joint testing projects, including the testing of alternative, bio-friendly types of fuel for future vessels for both Canada and Sweden.

On October 24, 2024, the Canadian Coast Guard signed a second Memorandum of Understanding with the International Group of Protection and Indemnity Clubs in Ottawa, Ontario. The International Group of Protection and Indemnity Clubs is responsible for insuring over 90% of global cargo at sea. The agreement will lead to more timely engagement with shipowner representatives during incidents, and as a result will ensure more effective and efficient response to future marine pollution incidents.

This includes containment and clean-up of oil discharges and hazardous substances in Canadian waters. The Canadian Coast Guard's Compliance and Enforcement Program notifies vessel owners of any pollution threats or hazards, and ensures they take responsibility. Where necessary, the Canadian Coast Guard steps in to manage the situation, using a wide range of tools and equipment to mitigate the hazard, clean up the spill, and mitigate any potential environmental impacts.

"These partnerships with the World Maritime University and the International Group of Protection and Indemnity Clubs demonstrate the Canadian Coast Guard's commitment to working collaboratively to address critical challenges in the maritime industry. Whether exploring alternative fuel solutions or improving our response to marine pollution, these agreements strengthen our ability to protect our marine environment, and further advance maritime education and research – together."

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard

