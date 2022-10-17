QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Enhancing the capacity of our fleet and maintaining our vessels to be reliable and safe are top priorities for the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG). Through its work, the Canadian Coast Guard's icebreaking program supports safe marine navigation in and around ice-covered waters, and ensures our waterways are safe and accessible for business year-round.

Caption: CCGS Vincent Massey leaving Levis, Quebec | Photo credit: Chantier Davie (CNW Group/Canadian Coast Guard)

Today, the Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Vincent Massey was delivered to the CCG upon completion of conversion work by Chantier Davie in Lévis, Quebec. The CCGS Vincent Massey has arrived at its homeport in Québec City, Québec to prepare for the upcoming icebreaking season. The vessel joins the fleet of medium icebreakers that serve to keep Eastern Canada's waterways open and safe throughout the winter months.

In August 2018, the Canadian Coast Guard purchased three medium commercial icebreakers through Chantier Davie. In preparation for service, all three vessels underwent refit and conversion work at Chantier Davie. These ships were acquired to ensure the continuation of essential icebreaking services in Atlantic Canada, the St. Lawrence and the Great Lakes, as well as the Arctic, during vessel life extension and repair periods to the existing fleet.

This acquisition and maintenance of the ships was completed under the National Shipbuilding Strategy which helps ensure the Canadian Coast Guard continues to deliver essential icebreaking services, keeping shipping routes open and safe while preventing ice jams and flooding. The CCGS Vincent Massey is also equipped to support aids to navigation and provide emergency services such as search and rescue and environmental response.

Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, the Government of Canada is revitalizing and re-invigorating Canada's marine industry, while also ensuring employees of the Canadian Coast Guard have effective and modern equipment they need to continue serving Canadians proudly.

Quotes

"In welcoming the arrival of the CCGS Vincent Massey into our icebreaker fleet, we mark the steady progress of vessel procurement and renewal under the National Shipbuilding Strategy. With the delivery of these essential vessels, the federal government demonstrates our commitment to the Canadian Coast Guard and its dedicated personnel, by providing the equipment they need to protect Canadian waters and keep mariners safe."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, the Government of Canada is equipping the Canadian Coast Guard with safe, effective vessels to carry out its important work in Canada's waterways. CCGS Vincent Massey is a welcome addition into the Canadian Coast Guard fleet. The delivery of this ship at the start of the icebreaking season will ensure the safe passage of marine traffic and support Canada's economy by enabling continued maritime trade."

The Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister of Public Services and Procurement Canada

"The CCGS Vincent Massey will be an integral part of the Canadian Coast Guard's fleet. In the winter it will provide essential icebreaking services to ensure safe and continued trade operations in Atlantic Canada, the St. Lawrence and the Great Lakes, while fulfilling Arctic region resupply operations in the summer. Thank you to the workers at Chantier Davie for the refit on this vessel, and to the crew aboard CCGS Vincent Massey who will continue delivering crucial icebreaking services during the coming years."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Québec

"Fair winds and following seas, to the crew of CCGS Vincent Massey! Adding this third medium interim icebreaker is critical to maintaining Canadian Coast Guard icebreaking services that are essential to keeping shipping traffic moving and ports open throughout all four seasons."

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

In August 2018 , the Government of Canada , on behalf of the Canadian Coast Guard, awarded Davie Shipbuilding a contract for the acquisition of three icebreakers and work to prepare the ships for service for the Canadian Coast Guard fleet. The CCGS Molly Kool and CCGS Jean Goodwill have been in service since 2018 and November 2020 , respectively, while the third, the CCGS Vincent Massey has now joined the fleet in October 2022 .

, which includes the purchase of the three vessels. The conversion and refit for the CCGS Vincent Massey included increasing the crew accommodation capacity, adding a heavy lift crane, increasing icebreaking capability and ship endurance. As well, work was required to meet Coast Guard operational and Canadian regulatory requirements.

included increasing the crew accommodation capacity, adding a heavy lift crane, increasing icebreaking capability and ship endurance. As well, work was required to meet Coast Guard operational and Canadian regulatory requirements. The National Shipbuilding Strategy is a long-term commitment to domestic shipbuilding that is not just about building ships; it is about revitalizing and reinvigorating a world-class marine industry that supports Canadian technological innovation and brings jobs and prosperity to many communities across the country.

