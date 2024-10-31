Throughout this season, crews carried out cultural education training, including Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit (traditional Inuit knowledge), first response to oil spill training, and a land-based survival and rescue exercise. These exercises help Canadian Coast Guard staff gain a deeper understanding of the area, improve partnerships, and strengthen relationships with community members for future search and rescue operations. AMRS crews work closely with the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary, Inuit communities, and other Northern organizations and partner agencies to increase maritime safety in the Arctic.

In western Hudson Bay, marine emergencies can be reported to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, toll-free at 1-800-267-7270 or by VHF radio (channel 16).

Originally established in 2018 as the Inshore Rescue Boat North station, the AMRS is the first Canadian Coast Guard search and rescue station in the Arctic, and is crewed by Indigenous Peoples, hired and trained by the Canadian Coast Guard. It represents a significant milestone under Canada's Oceans Protection Plan, which is improving marine safety in Arctic waters in partnership with Indigenous communities.

Related Products

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard

For more information: Andrew Richardson, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, [email protected] Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard, Arctic Region, 204-984-4715, [email protected]