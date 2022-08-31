DARTMOUTH, NS, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to removing vessels that pose a threat of pollution to the marine environment, impact coastal communities and pose a health and safety risk to Canadians. The Canadian Coast Guard is proud to report that another large hazardous ship has been removed and is no longer a threat to the marine environment.

The F/V Hydra Mariner was a 38 metre steel fishing vessel which went aground in Wrights Cove near Dartmouth, Nova Scotia during adverse weather conditions in January 2021. The vessel was assessed and considered a pollution risk to the environment. The local community and environmental response teams were pleased to see the abandoned vessel successfully dismantled and towed away in August 2022.

Prior to removal operations, a contractor swept the work site for unexploded ordinance left over from the 1945 Bedford Magazine explosion. Once the site was deemed safe, another contractor removed all recoverable pollutants from the vessel, prepared the site for operations and began dismantling the vessel on site.

Marine Recycling Corporation was awarded the contract to dismantle and remove the F/V Hydra Mariner following a competitive bid process. The dismantled vessel was taken to the company's recycling facility in Sydney, Nova Scotia for proper disposal.

"I am pleased to announce that work on the F/V Hydra Mariner has been completed, and the site has been remediated thanks to the Canadian Coast Guard and contractors. Vessels like this pose hazards to the safety of the public and the marine environment. Congratulations to all who helped to restore the area to its previous state."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

During adverse weather conditions on January 16-17, 2021 , the F/V Hydra Mariner broke free of its mooring and ran aground on the eastern side of Navy Island in Wrights Cove near Dartmouth, Nova Scotia .

, the broke free of its mooring and ran aground on the eastern side of Navy Island in Wrights Cove near . In May 2022 , the Canadian Coast Guard issued a Request for Proposals seeking contractors able to safely eliminate the threat of pollution posed by the F/V Hydra Mariner . That process closed on May 30, 2022 .

, the Canadian Coast Guard issued a Request for Proposals seeking contractors able to safely eliminate the threat of pollution posed by the . That process closed on . Following a fair and competitive bid process, a contract was awarded to Marine Recycling Corporation of Nova Scotia for the safe dismantling and removal of the F/V Hydra Mariner from Wrights Cove. Marine Recycling Corporation is a marine company that specializes in ship recycling. The contract is valued at $1,737,100.00 million .

for the safe dismantling and removal of the from Wrights Cove. Marine Recycling Corporation is a marine company that specializes in ship recycling. The contract is valued at . The Canadian Coast Guard is the lead agency responding to ship source pollution and threats of pollution in Canadian waters.

Polluters must use their own resources to address pollution or hire a service provider to do so on their behalf.

If the polluter is unknown, unable or unwilling to respond, the Canadian Coast Guard will act quickly to address any threat of pollution.

Canada follows the "polluter pays" principle. This means the polluter is responsible for the costs of the damage caused by their pollution.

